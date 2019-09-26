

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER - A former neurologist accused of 34 counts of sexual assault appeared in court with noticeable injuries.

Jeffrey Sloka's defence counsel is asking for more security after the man was allegedly injured while in custody.

The man has been in custody since his arrest on Tuesday.

Police have charged him with 34 counts of sexual assault against separate alleged victims, the bulk of whom were patients of his at Grand River Hospital.

"It is alleged, from January 2010 to February 2017, Sloka sexually assaulted patients under his care," a press release from police on the day of his arrest read in part.

Officials say that they believe there may be more victims.

Sloka is scheduled back in court on Friday to ensure the security measures are happening.

His bail hearing is scheduled for Monday.