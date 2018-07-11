

CTV Kitchener





Dr. Jeffrey Scott Sloka, a neurologist with an office at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, has been accused of sexually abusing three patients during medical appointments.

The allegations include patients being told to completely undress for an exam, patients being inadequately draped during an exam, and inappropriate touching of the breast.

The patients were all treated by Dr. Sloka between 2010 and 2017.

Two allegations were made to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario in August 2017 and the third was in April of 2018.

As a result of the complaints, restrictions were placed on Dr. Sloka’s practice in September. He was told not to perform skin examinations patients and cannot be left alone with patients during professional encounters. Signs were to be posted throughout his office indicating he was required to be accompanied while seeing patients.

Dr. Sloka declined to comment on the allegations.

He has a hearing scheduled in 2019.

In addition to his office at Grand River Hospital, Dr. Sloka has privileges at St. Mary’s Hospital and Guelph General Hospital.