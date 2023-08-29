Cross-examination begins in Jeffrey Sloka sexual assault trial

A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexual assault began answering questions from the Crown on Tuesday morning.

Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault from alleged incidents at his private office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital between January 2010 and July 2017.

Previously during the trial, court heard Sloka allegedly asked female patients, including some teenagers, to take off their clothes for physical and skin exams, and touched their breasts and genitals.

Following three weeks of questioning from the defence, going over each and every allegation against Sloka, Crown attorney Sidney McLean began cross-examination Tuesday.

McLean began by asking Sloka about the diagnostic procedure for Neurofibromatosis type 1 – a genetic disorder that can cause seizures.

Court heard about a list of criteria used to diagnose a patient, of which a patient needs to experience two items for a possible diagnosis.

Sloka explained that some of the criteria points involve skin abnormalities that could be detected from a skin exam.

The Crown asked about one specific patient who alleges Sloka had her get completely naked for a skin exam. The patient alleged Sloka closely observed her skin while she was standing up, and also had her lie on a table.

Sloka said that “skin criteria are found at a higher frequency” than some of the other criteria on the list, which is why he would conduct those tests.

The Crown referenced its previous expert witness, who had testified that genetic testing was a more accurate way to detect the disorder.

Sloka said he used to prefer clinical examinations, including skin exams, to diagnose, but said that changed around 2015 when he grew to prefer genetic tests.

“At some point, I moved to genetic testing rather than examining patients,” Sloka testified. “I’m not quite clear when I knew what the accuracy of testing was, I’m not certain, but that became my approach.”

Cross-examination will continue Tuesday afternoon.