Another trial delay for former neurologist accused of sexually assaulting patients

Warning: This story includes a discussion of sexual assault.

The trial of Jeffrey Sloka won’t continue until the new year.

The former Kitchener neurologist is facing 50 charges of sexual assault involving female patients.

The judge-only trial began more than three years ago, in September 2021. In the weeks that followed, court heard testimony from Sloka’s former patients who visited his private neurology practice between January 2010 and July 2017. All of them described being inappropriately draped, or completely naked, during breast exams, vaginal exams and other procedures. Sloka also took the stand in own defense, going over each case one-by-one. The former doctor denied some of the incidents ever happened or, alternately, offered medical reasons why he performed certain exams.

Sloka’s trial adjourned in June 2024. Both the Crown and defense were expected to make their oral and written submissions in November, however that has now been pushed back to February 2025.

Sloka originally pleaded not guilty to 63 counts of sexual assault but some of those charges were later dropped.