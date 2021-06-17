KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police have laid eight more sexual assault charges against a former Kitchener neurologist.

Jeffrey Sloka, 52, is now charged with 76 offences connected to separate sexual assaults against women in Waterloo Region.

Sloka spent several years practicing at Grand River Hospital before his licence was revoked in April 2019 following five complaints from patients to the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

On Sept. 24, 2019, Sloka was arrested and charged in 34 separate sexual assaults. Twenty-nine more charges were added on Dec. 10, 2019.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2010 and 2017, but it's not clear if they all happened at Grand River Hospital. It is one of the largest sexual assault investigations of its kind in Ontario.

Police said Sloka appeared in court on the latest charges on Thursday.

None of the charges against Sloka have been tested in court.