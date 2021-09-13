Trial begins for former Kitchener neurologist facing multiple sexual assault charges

KITCHENER -

A trial is underway for a former Kitchener neurologist facing dozens of sexual assault charges.

Jeffrey Sloka pleaded not-guilty to 63 counts of sexual assault on Monday morning. Six counts were withdrawn at the request of the Crown.

Sloka spent several years practicing at Grand River Hospital before his licence was revoked in April 2019 following five complaints from patients to the College of Physicians and Surgeons.

On Sept. 24, 2019, Sloka was arrested and charged in 34 separate sexual assaults. Twenty-nine more charges were added on Dec. 10, 2019.

Waterloo regional police reported eight more charges against him on June 17.

The alleged incidents occurred between 2010 and 2017, but it's not clear if they all happened at Grand River Hospital. It is one of the largest sexual assault investigations of its kind in Ontario.

Sloka's trial is expected to last into March 2022, with some breaks between trial dates. The first set of dates is scheduled to run from Sept. 13 to 24.