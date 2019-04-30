

CTV Kitchener





A Kitchener neurologist has been forbidden from practicing medicine again in the wake of allegations that he sexually assaulted three patients.

Dr. Jeffrey Scott Sloka appeared in front of a disciplinary committee on Tuesday at the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. He has now lost his license.

He was accused of the assaults by three patients who he treated at Grand River Hospital between 2010 and 2017.

The allegations included telling patients to completely undress for an exam, inadequately draping them and touching their breasts.

The CPSO says Sloka pleaded no contest to sexual assault and unprofessional conduct.

He had to hand over an irrevocable bond of $64,000 to pay for a sexual assault therapy fund. Any of the victims can apply for it.