Sloka testifies to allegations of inappropriate breast and skin exams

A former Kitchener neurologist charged with sexually assaulting dozens of female patients has now individually addressed 49 of the 50 allegations made against him.

Jeffrey Sloka faces 50 counts of sexual assault from alleged incidents at his private office at the Kaufman Building at Grand River Hospital between January 2010 and July 2017.

Previously during the trial, court heard Sloka had allegedly asked female patients, including some teenagers, to take off their clothes for physical and skin exams, and touched their breasts and genitals.

Sloka has been on the stand for two and a half weeks, answering questions from defence lawyer David Humphrey about each patient allegation.

On Thursday, Sloka walked through two more complainant files, with only one remaining by the end of the day.

All three of the final patients visited Sloka with concerns related to pituitary adenoma – a mass on the pituitary that can affect certain hormones.

Sloka told the court changes in hormones can lead to symptoms including breast discharge, bruising, skin tags, fat redistribution, vision issues and more. Before addressing specific patients, the former doctor testified that common tests conducted on patients who have been diagnosed or are suspected to have a pituitary adenoma include skin, breast and vision fields exams.

SLOKA DISAGREES WITH PATIENT TESTIMONY

The first patient discussed Thursday previously testified that Sloka performed different exams on her, including a skin exam. She testified that he had her remove her clothes.

Despite missing some patient records for the complainant, Sloka agreed that was possible. However, he disagreed with some of the details she said during her testimony.

Humphrey asked Sloka: “She described wearing a gown that opened to the front – is that possible?”

“No,” the doctor responded, having previously explained that all of the medical gowns in his office closed to the back.

Humphrey went on to say the patient remembers Sloka instructing her to stand naked in the room as he circled around her to examine the skin on all sides of her body.

“No,” Sloka responded. “I would have the patient turn because it optimizes the light from the window and the light above.”

Humphrey referenced the patient’s testimony that suggested there was no discussion with the doctor after her examination, which Sloka disagreed with – saying they would have conversed in his office afterward.

There was also disagreement with the topic of a follow up appointment.

Humphrey asked: “She was adamant that she never saw you in follow up. That invites the question: did she?”

Sloka said she did, referencing records in front of him. He said there were no physical exams on that day.

SLOKA SAYS HE WOULD HAVE OBTAINED CONSENT FROM PATIENT

The second complainant discussed in court on Thursday visited Sloka 15 times.

“Her allegations relate to multiple skin examinations and breast examinations,” Humphrey stated.

“Based on your review of these records, are you able to confirm that you did any skin examinations on her?”

“I believe I did three skin examinations,” Sloka responded.

He added he also did three breast examinations, saying the skin and breast exams were done on the same day, along with visual field exams.

Humphrey asked: “Exams you might do with pituitary adenoma patients?”

“Yes,” Sloka responded.

At one appointment, the patient testified her skin examination involved Sloka “lightly scanning along her skin with his finger.”

Sloka said that was not the technique he would use.

Humphrey asked: “She described your examination as involving a very close visual inspection. She estimated your head to be four to six inches away from her body. Is that how you would do it?”

“No, that’s too close. I wouldn’t be able to focus at that distance,” Sloka responded.

The patient had testified that she felt she was not really asked for consent for a breast examination. Sloka disagreed, saying consent would have been gained in his office before they entered the examination room.

The former doctor was also asked why he was talking about birth control with the two patients whose files were discussed Thursday.

Sloka said certain pills had ingredients that could make their symptoms worse, so he did what he could to correct that – including prescribing new pills.

The defence will walk through the 50th patient file on Monday.