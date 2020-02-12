KITCHENER -- Three people are facing a combined 67 charges in relation to a number of armed robberies throughout the Greater Toronto Area, including two bank robberies in Waterloo Region.

Halton Regional Police say that three people between the ages of 18 and 23 were arrested in Mississauga on Tuesday.

That's in addition to another arrest that was made on Jan. 24 in connection to a bank robbery in Milton.

In a tweet, Waterloo Regional Police say that some of the charges are in relation to two local bank robberies.

The first was a robbery at the Bank of Montreal that happened on Ottawa Street North in Kitchener in December. The other happened at a Scotiabank branch on Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge in January.

In the case of the latter, it was the second time it had been robbed in a month.

According to a Halton police news release, police services in York, Peel, Toronto and Guelph also helped with the investigation.

At the time of the arrests, Halton police say they also seized two loaded handguns.

All three accused were held for a bail hearing.

The allegations against the accused have not been proven in court.