KITCHENER -- A bank in Cambridge has been robbed for the second time in just over a month.

Waterloo Regional Police were called to the Scotiabank branch on Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

They say two men entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

One of them was carrying a gun.

They then made off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say no one was injured.

One of the suspects is described as black, in his mid-20s with an average build. He was wearing a black puffy coat with fur around the hood, black pants, black Nike shoes, and black gloves.

The other man is described as having brown skin, also in his mid-20s with an average build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, black pants, black gloves and a black hat.

Both had masks over their faces.

The same branch was also targeted by thieves on December 13.

In that incident three men entered the Scotiabank and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

All three were described as being black, around 5’8 with medium builds and hoods over their faces.

Police say they’re investigating any possible links between the two robberies, as well as other bank robberies across Waterloo Region.