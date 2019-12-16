KITCHENER -- Waterloo Regional Police have released new security images of three suspects wanted for a bank robbery in Cambridge.

They say the three males entered the Scotiabank, at Saginaw Parkway and Franklin Boulevard, around 8 p.m. Friday.

They demanded money from the teller and then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police say no weapon was seen and no one was injured during the robbery.

All three suspects are described as black, approximately 5’8 tall and with medium builds.

They were also wearing hoods over their faces.

One suspect was wearing a black jacket with red sleeves and a white zipper, blue track pants and black running shoes with white trim.

The second suspect was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and black and white running shoes.

The third suspect was wearing a blue hoodie with a black balaclava, black pants and black running shoes.