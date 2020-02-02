Grand River Transit strike comes to an end

The Region of Waterloo approved an agreement with the union representing Grand River Transit employees on Friday morning and official brought their strike to an end. The decision came after a special council meeting and saw buses back on regional roads by the next day.

A previously-reached tentative deal was voted down by the region on Jan. 19, which is what led to strike in the first place.

The service will be free for all weekends of February. The region had hinted at possible compensation for riders. Those interested are asked to fill out the online request form by Feb. 29 to be eligible.

Waterloo property management company under fire over mandatory masks

Fear over the coronavirus outbreak has prompted a local housing provider to err on the side of caution. Sage Living Management posted a notice on the front door of their Hickory Street office on Thursday, requiring anyone entering to wear a face mask. The notice has since been taken down, the doors since unlocked.

With no confirmed cases in Waterloo Region, some residents of Sage's buildings, many of whom are students questioned why the measure was taken in the first place.

Former Boston Pizza employees feel left in the cold after sudden closure

Almost 200 employees are out of work and in the dark after four Boston Pizza locations in Waterloo Region and Stratford shut down. A spokesperson for the man who owned all four franchises says no one wanted it to come to this.

Between the four restaurants, about 180 people lost their jobs. They say they're frustrated and have been left without answers or pay.

Two dogs show signs of drug toxicity after walking on same Guelph trail

A Guelph animal hospital is warning dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets after two dogs who walked on the same trail got sick. Both animals showed symptoms related to drug toxicity.

The dogs have since recovered, but one of the dog owners describes it as a terrifying experience.

GO bus driver hailed a hero for helping woman in Guelph

A GO bus driver is being recognized for his efforts to help an 18-year-old woman in Guelph who was being followed by two men at night.

Trinity, whose last name is being withheld by Metrolinx to protect her safety, was waiting for a bus to take her to the University of Guelph when she noticed a car with two men in it slow down as it passed her. During the interaction, Bryan Jeresano was driving a GO bus nearby, noticed the woman was in distress, and stopped his bus by her.

“As a bus driver, I am used to seeing beyond the ordinary, to really pay attention to details, for anything extraordinary," said Jeresano in a post to the company's website.

Once Trinity was on the bus safely, Jeresano followed the car to get the license plate which he wrote on his hand and later reported to police.