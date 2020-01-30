KITCHENER -- Fear over the coronavirus outbreak has prompted a local housing provider to err on the side of caution.

Sage Living Management posted a notice on the front door of their Hickory Street office on Thursday, requiring anyone entering to wear a face mask.

The notice has since been taken down, the doors since unlocked.

With no confirmed cases in Waterloo Region, some residents of Sage's buildings, many of whom are students questioned why the measure was taken in the first place.

Laurier student Sheng Jun Lifu says he now wears a face mask regularly, partially because he worries about what people might think.

"If they see a Chinese on the street, 'that's Chinese, that's coronavirus, right?'"

Laurier student Isaiah Cho says that, while he understands why people are afraid, the discrimination is very real.

"Asians are being under attack right now and it's just ignorance," he says.

"I feel like, I know everyone's scared and I know it's not intentional."

The measure at Sage happened as many students were paying their rent for February.

The company initially provided masks to people looking to pay rent, but when supplies ran out, those coming in said the rule was still enforced.

"If they feel that they are in danger, that's more than fine, you can wear a mask," says student and Sage resident Alex Frank.

"If you feel that others should wear a mask, that's also fine, but it's just that they should be supplying it."

Lifu isn't so sure.

"Sage has a lot of Chinese students living there and I think they're doing that action to avoid contact, and avoid infect by Chinese students," he says.

In a statement, Sage Living Management says it doesn't condone any form of discrimination, but says it has taken down the signs stating that say people have to wear masks.

"Supplies have been recently replenished in our office and all signinge [sic] concerning the wearing of masks removed," the statement reads in part.

"We will continue our initiative in providing complimentary masks to our employees and customers as they enter our office in an effort to fulfill their needs."

The fear though, may be unfounded, and the masks may be unnecessary.

A statement from Region of Waterloo Public Health says that wearing a mask is only recommended "for people experiencing symptoms and who have been advised to do so by a health care practitioner."