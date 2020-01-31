KITCHENER -- The Region of Waterloo has approved an agreement with the union representing Grand River Transit employees, meaning the strike is officially over.

The decision came after a special regional council meeting on Friday morning.

The 40-month agreement includes a six per cent increase for employees with extra for mechanics and part-time staff.

As previously announced, normal service is set to resume on Saturday and will be free for all weekends in February, the region says.

They'll also be offering 50 per cent refunds for January passes, but haven't yet elaborated on how riders will get them.

The region had hinted at possible compensation for riders the same day that the tentative agreement was reached on Tuesday.

Those interested are asked to fill out the online request form by Feb. 29 to be eligible.

Conestoga College pass holders and riders with UPass from local universities aren't eligible for refund just yet, but the region says it requires more discussion with the universities.

The region won't be offering any refunds for taxi or ridesharing rides that people may have had to use during the strike.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...