Brantford residents recount devastating flood on 5-year anniversary
Wednesday marks the anniversary that some Brantford residents would like to forget.
It’s been five years since the west side flood forced thousands of people out of their homes.
The flood forced around 2,200 homes to be evacuated as the city issued a state of emergency due to water levels continuing to rise throughout the day.
One person told CTV News the water was right to their knees when they stepped down the stairs.
Oliver Zuder has lived on Grand River Avenue for 15 years, about 100 yards from the river itself.
“When I looked out the door the water was already pretty high,” Zuder said as he recalled the flood.
He said he was awoken by police at his door telling him and his family to evacuate immediately.
“Grabbed the kids, got them out,” Zuder said.
He said the event caused $35,000 to his home.
Grand River Avenue in Brantford was flooded out on Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (Tyler Calver / CTV Kitchener)
“It was all preventable because they never closed the levy after they got rid of the train tracks. That was the sad part,” said Zuder.
Zuder said he isn’t worried about coming face to face with another flood, but that he’ll never forget what happened five years ago.
“It’s part of history now I guess,” he said.
According to the Grand River Conservation Authority, the flood was caused by a rapid thaw compounded by a significant ice jam.
“Flooding is always going to happen when you have properties and business and residence are built within the floodplain,” Cam Linwood with the Grand River Conservation Authority said.
Some residents blame an unfinished dike at the end of Grand River Avenue, saying the worst could have been avoided if the dike was filled
“Flooding is always going to happen when you have properties and business and residence are built within the floodplain,” said Linwood.
“We’ve got better monitoring that came out of the 2018 event, better alarm thresholds that kind of give us some better warnings at the same time, and we also have a better understanding of the types of conditions that actually form ice in the grand river watershed,” Linwood said.
Some of the displaced were forced to stay at local community centres for up to a week.
“Our gymnasium was pretty much sleeping quarters, there were cots that were brought in. It was kind if chaotic at first,” said Kim Rolson, Coordinator of Woodman Park Community Centre.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida: police
A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
Canadians couponing to save money on groceries
Canada’s food inflation rate is showing no signs of slowing down, and more people are turning to coupons to manage their grocery budgets.
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
Canadians spend as much time worrying about finances as they would working a part-time job: poll
A new poll by Scotiabank shows Canadians are spending the same amount of time worrying about their finances as if they were working a part-time job.
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
London
-
WATCH
WATCH | Freezing rain warning blankets southern Ontario
The wintery mix of weather forecast for the region is here. Prolonged periods of freezing rain are expected with significant ice build up in some areas that could be up to 20 mm.
-
London, Ont. high school teacher sent to prison for child porn
Dustin Epp showed little emotion as the judge, crown attorney and family members of one of his victims addressed the court at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
-
'Lucky to be alive': Family of injured skier recounts harrowing incident at Boler Mountain
George Dlouhy, a lifetime skier and longtime season pass holder at Boler Mountain, was about to start a day on the slopes last week when tragedy struck. George's son Jordan said a tree fell from the wooded area behind where his dad was standing in line and landed on him.
Windsor
-
Power outages reported in various Leamington, Windsor neighbourhoods
Some households in Windsor and Leamington had to brave part of the winter storm without power as outages have been reported in several neighbourhoods.
-
Canadian government to invest more than $12 million in combatting invasive species
Transport Minister Omar Alghabra committed $12.5 million in funding Wednesday to launch the Ballast Water Innovation Program aimed at keeping invasive species out of the Great Lakes.
-
Former Silver City building owner says property continued target of robberies, vandalism
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects involved in a break-in and robbery at the former Silver City theatre building.
Barrie
-
WEATHER WARNING
WEATHER WARNING | Winter storm, snowfall warning issued with up to 20cm possible: Here's what to expect
Parts of Simcoe and Dufferin counties, Muskoka, and surrounding areas can expect potentially hazardous travel conditions with the risk of freezing rain as a winter storm blows into the region.
-
Additional offences added to Cassie Korzenko's charges after pedestrian collision near Sadlon Arena
Barrie woman Cassie Korzenko, 32, who is facing dangerous driving charges stemming from a crash on December 1 that sent three people to the hospital, appeared in court Wednesday.
-
Efforts underway to rehome iconic Innisfil rocking horse
When it looked like its demise may have been imminent, a local landmark in Innisfil may get a new lease on life.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
Ottawa
-
Woman charged with attempted murder in Overbrook fire that displaced 60 people
A 31-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder and arson in relation to an Overbrook apartment building that left about 60 people homeless.
-
Ottawa police believe east end explosion was criminal in nature
The Feb. 13 explosion in Ottawa's east end that levelled several buildings and forced dozens of people from their homes is now a criminal case, Ottawa police say.
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when Ottawa will see 15 to 20 cm of snow
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Ottawa, calling for up to 20 cm of snow Wednesday night and on Thursday.
Toronto
-
School, bus cancellations in effect Thursday as Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
A major winter storm in Ontario has the potential for school and bus cancellations on Thursday. This is the full list of school closures.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Major winter storm hits southern Ontario
Toronto is set to see a blast of snow and ice Wednesday and Thursday as a winter storm system moves into Ontario. Follow live updates as the storm progresses.
-
More than 130 Ram trucks stolen in York Region in 2023
Scott McCullough of Cobourg, Ont. parked his 2022 Ram pickup truck in a parking lot near Toronto Pearson International Airport before leaving on a family vacation to Cuba. By the time he returned, his truck had been stolen.
Montreal
-
Prime minister tells Quebec farmers government working on targeted inflation aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is looking at how it can provide targeted aid to farmers who are struggling with inflation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southern Quebec bracing for snowstorm, Ontario bracing for ice storm
A Colorado low is moving into central Canada today and will bring a messy mix of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, as well as gusty winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a number of warnings, alerting motorists to potentially hazardous driving conditions Wednesday through early Friday morning.
-
Man injured after gunshots reported in Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating a shooting near an apartment that left one man injured Wednesday night in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Many Ukrainian refugees are reflecting on the last year as they continue to worry about their war-torn country, nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
'Really wonderful home': Theatre star Roxie the rabbit finds forever home
Roxie the rabbit – who gained a following after performing in Manitoba Theatre for Young People's "The Velveteen Rabbit" – has finally found a home.
Calgary
-
Pink Shirt Day events held in Calgary as citizens take a stand against bullying
Several events were held around Calgary on Wednesday to mark Pink Shirt Day — an annual initiative aimed at preventing bullying and promoting kindness.
-
KPMG says it never signed off on City of Chestermere's 2021 financial statements, making audit void
The City of Chestermere is under fire from accounting firm KPMG LLP, which claims it never signed off on the municipality's 2021 financial statement.
-
Man from Switzerland in Calgary to train for ice-immersion world record
It's a stark sight on a cold weekday morning in Calgary when André Belibi Eloumou jogs along a snow-covered path in a frigid -22 C.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
-
Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
Alberta's UCP government promised Wednesday to help the City of Grande Prairie cover the bill to replace the RCMP with its own police service, while Alberta continues to mull the possibility of doing the same.
-
'Everything starts to brighten up': Edmonton clinic using Ketamine to treat extreme depression
In clubs, raves and police seizures it’s known as Special K – an addictive, hallucination-invoking and dangerous drug – but Ketamine is getting very different reviews at a south Edmonton psychiatric clinic.
Vancouver
-
Poaching, profiting, forced moves: Realities of 'inequitable' healthcare in Northern B.C.
There are various numbers and statistics to quantify how short-staffed the health-care system is in Northern, B.C. but it’s the toll on British Columbians that shows just how dire the situation is.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report finds
There has been "remarkable growth" in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGO
As more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.