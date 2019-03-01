

CTV Kitchener





A year after widespread flooding in Brantford, some residents are still dealing with the aftermath and looking to the city for answers.

Residents living in the Grand River Avenue area say the city is at fault because they failed to close a dike that caused their street to flood.

“I should not have to go through my insurance, it should not have happened, they should have put something in that hole.” Said Brantford resident Jessica Van Sickle.

“Someone in the city dropped the ball.” She said.

The ‘hole’ Van Sickle is referring to is a gap in the large berm built up at the end of Grand River Avenue to keep water out.

Residents say if the gap was filled, the majority of flooding could have been avoided.

The city says they are working on a solution to fix the problem.

“Where that gap is, is privately owned, we are now in the process of acquiring those lands” Said Brantford Mayor Kevin Davis.

He added, “Please be rest assured that myself as Mayor and my fellow Councillors are doing everything we can to make sure the problems in that area are fixed permanently.”

The dike has been filled temporarily.

The Grand River Conservation Authority are also involved and are working with the city of Brantford to address the problem.

With reporting by Heather Senoran.