

Hayden Phillips, CTV Kitchener





Volunteers with the Salvation Army were out going door to door handing out essentials to those affected by the recent flooding in Brantford.

A state of emergency remains in effect for Brantford, many of those who were evacuated are still pumping water out of their homes and throwing away spoiled food.

People who are looking to help can go to the Salvation Army thrift store to make monetary donations. The Brantford food bank is also accepting donations along with the Canadian Red Cross disaster relief fund.

Officials also urging residents to stay away from the Grand River as is the water is still moving very quickly and the banks are slippery.