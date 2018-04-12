

CTV Kitchener





The province is giving Brantford residents affected by February’s flood more time to apply for disaster recovery money, and opening up applications to a bigger chunk of the city.

Disaster recovery funding was first opened up in late February, just days after the surging Grand River led city officials to order evacuations for 2,200 properties.

Eligibility for the funding has now been expanded to properties along the west bank of the river and south of Baldwin Avenue.

Additionally, the province has extended the deadline to apply to April 10.

Applications can be made by any person, small business or not-for-profit organization that suffered damage or loss due to the flood and is seeking reimbursement.

A map showing which part of the city is eligible to apply for disaster recovery money is available on the province’s website, along with more details about the program.