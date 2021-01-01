CTV News Kitchener Videographer

Tyler Kelaher joined CTV News Kitchener in August of 2021 as a Videographer.

Prior to moving to Kitchener, Tyler worked at Thunder Bay Television as a Sports Anchor, Video Journalist and Weather Specialist.

Tyler produced and performed nightly sports casts, covering national events from the 2019 Telus Cup to the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

He also reported on NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign rally in Thunder Bay, leading up to the 2019 Federal Election.

Tyler holds a Television and Radio Broadcasting Diploma from the College of Sports Media, in Toronto.

He speaks English.