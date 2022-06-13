Woman arrested in relation to Brayden Ferrall homicide

Brantford Police have arrested a woman in relation to the homicide of Brayden Ferrall.

According to police, detectives charged 26-year-old Kathleen Bacon of Brantford on Thursday, with accessory after the fact to murder.

The investigation is ongoing and police are not releasing further information about the nature of the homicide and the investigative process at this time.

The Brantford Police Service is continuing to work with Ferrall’s family to make sure they receive support.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police by using the dedicated tip-line: 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca

People can also submit anonymous information to the Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers.