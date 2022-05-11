Missing Brantford man found dead, homicide investigation underway
The Brantford Police Service says a body found in Brant County on May 3 has been identified as Brayden Ferrall and their missing person case has turned into a homicide investigation.
Ferrall, 22, was reported missing in February after he failed to return home. He was last seen by friends on Feb. 18. Multiple searches were conducted after his disappearance and officers interviewed his friends and associates. Police issued a plea for more tips at the end of March saying, at that time, they suspected foul play in Ferrall's disappearance.
A body was found in the area of Campbell Road and Old Onondaga Road East on May 3. Police were unable to determine the identity or cause of death at that time.
On May 11, police announced in a media release that a coroner had identified the deceased as Ferrall and "the results of the post-mortem indicated that Ferrall was the victim of a homicide."
As Ferrall's death is part of an ongoing investigation, police say they "are not able to release details surrounding the nature of the homicide."
However, they add, it is "not believed to be a random act."
Police are again making an appeal for more information in the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the dedicated tip-line at: 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca. Tips can also be made to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.
