Brantford police suspect foul play in case of missing man

Brantford police suspect foul play in the disappearance of a man who was reported missing on Feb. 22, 2022 after not being seen or heard from for several days.

According to police, friends and family of Brayden Ferrall, 22, say it is out of character for him to be not available.

Ferrall is described as 5-foot-10, 175 lbs, with a medium build, short brown hair and a trimmed beard. He was last seen wearing a black winter jacket with fur around the hood.

Ferrall is known to frequent the Eagle Place area in Brantford, police said.

Since he was reported missing in February, police have established a dedicated tip line for information and requested assistance of the public several times. Multiple phone calls and Crime Stoppers tips have been reported. Anyone with information is encouraged to continue sharing with investigators.

Multiple searches have been conducted and officers have interviewed known associates and friends of Ferrall. Police suspect foul play is involved, based on the information they have learned.

“If you know something, regardless of how minor you think it is to the investigation, we need you to come forward and report it to police,” Cst. Justin Torek said in a media release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by using the dedicated tip-line: 519-756-7050 ext. 2800 or FerrallMissingPerson@police.brantford.on.ca

Anonymous information can be submitted to Brant-Brantford Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477, or https://crimestoppersbb.com/submit-a-tip/