'We don't know where he is': Canada's 8th most wanted fugitive linked to body found in Erin, Ont.
The Ontario man accused of the murder of Frederick (John) Hatch whose body was found in Erin, Ont. in 2015 has been named Canada’s eighth most wanted fugitive.
The Bolo (Be On The Lookout) Program’s updated 25 most wanted fugitives list was revealed Tuesday afternoon at British Columbia RCMP Headquarters, and places Danick Miguel Bourgeois as the number eight most wanted fugitive.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said Bourgeois is charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of Hatch.
According to OPP, Hatch was last seen alive on the afternoon of Dec. 16, 2015, in the area of West Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road in Nepean. His body was discovered 450 kilometres away the next day.
“The OPP appreciates BOLO Program's interest in public safety and its collaborative contribution to this investigation. We hope it assists our ongoing efforts to bring resolution to the victim's family and friends,” said OPP Detective Inspector Randy Gaynor in a media release.
A targeted campaign using donated billboard space will be used to help search for Bourgeois, OPP said in a media release.
“Does he pose a danger? Potentially. We believe he killed somebody,” said Bill Dickson, acting manager of media relations with the OPP.
“We don’t know where he is,” said Dickson.
OPP believes Bourgeois could hiding out in eastern Ontario, or potentially that he could have crossed into a different province.
“He could be somewhere in eastern Ontario or western Quebec. There's been no sign of him and no sightings of him since this time,” said Dickson.
In 2018, the province issued a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Hatch’s death.
In 2020, five years after his death, police named Bourgeois as a suspect in the death of Hatch.
In a news release issued in October 2020, officials said they had obtained a warrant for the arrest of Bourgeois.
Police stressed that if anyone sees Bourgeois or anyone on the list, they should not approach them. Instead, they should get in touch with their local police as soon as possible.
They also say anyone who offers assistance in evading arrest could be considered an accessory after the fact.
Kitchener Top Stories
-
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Truly grateful': Zelenskyy thanks Canada for military support, accuses Iran of 'lies' after drone attacks
In a sit-down with CTV News Chief International Correspondent Paul Workman, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Canada has been 'acting promptly' to his country's requests for support while condemning Iran for its involvement in supplying Russia with killer drones.
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
Canada's inflation rate drops slightly in September even as food costs climb
Statistics Canada says the annual inflation rate dropped slightly in September to 6.9 per cent but the cost of groceries continues to climb.
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow illegally annexed and given additional emergency powers to the heads of all regions of Russia.
'A wonderful feeling': 84-year-old Canadian with Alzheimer’s graduates from university
An 84-year-old Canadian who lives with Alzheimer’s Disease has graduated from King's University College in London, Ont. after completing 35 courses over the last four years.
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
London
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Barricaded man and weapons investigation in Woodstock
Woodstock police are advising of road closures due to a “police investigation.” According to a post on social media, the investigation got underway around 10 p.m. on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Rollover crash causes 402 closure
No injuries are reported after a tractor trailer rollover on Highway 402.
Windsor
-
Meet the candidates: Windsor ward candidates weigh in on key issues
Windsor residents will be heading to the polls to cast their vote in the municipal election on Monday, Oct. 24. CTV News reached out to the candidates running for council positions in all 10 wards to get their views on several key issues.
-
Deputy prime minister visits Windsor for APMA conference
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is in Windsor to participate in the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association (APMA) conference.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
Barrie
-
One person in custody following investigation in Innisfil
OPP have cleared the scene of an early-morning police investigation in Innisfil.
-
Trial begins for Penetanguishene man accused of father's 2019 death
Jury selection is complete for the trial of Brad McKee, the man accused in his father's death three years ago.
-
Suspects arrested in high-risk takedown in Barrie
Two men are in custody following a high-risk takedown by tactical officers and the K9 unit at the intersection of Essa and Ardagh roads in Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
More snow in northeastern Ont., up to 15 cm, Hwy. 144 closed
Environment Canada issued more winter weather advisories for several communities in northeastern Ontario Wednesday, as snow continues to fall prompting a road closure on Highway 144.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
Ottawa
-
Police chief said 'Freedom Convoy' would end by first Monday: ex-police board chair
As the 'Freedom Convoy' rolled toward Ottawa in late January, the city's police chief said he would be 'very surprised' if the protesters stayed for longer than one weekend, the former chair of the police board said Wednesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Two men killed in Orleans shot each other in parked car: police
Ottawa police say the two men who were killed in the parking lot at an east Ottawa strip mall two weeks ago died when they shot each other in a parked car.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario education workers one step closer to strike after mediation breaks down
Mediation between the Ontario government and education workers has broken down, bringing union employees one step closer to a possible strike.
-
Flight attendant disappears after landing in Toronto
A flight attendant from Pakistan has been missing for days after arriving in Toronto.
-
Two Ontario cities were just named the some of the 'rattiest' in Canada
Two places in Ontario have made the top ten list of Canada's "rattiest" cities.
Montreal
-
'He taught us how to die, but also how to live': Quebec author's wife reflects on MAiD decision
Quebec author Marianne Marquis-Gravel said her husband's decision to receive medical assistance in dying was one that brought the entire family peace and comfort as he suffered through brain cancer.
-
Laval, Que. father charged with 1st-degree murders of his children to appear in court Wednesday
The 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. charged with the first-degree murders of his two children is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
-
Oath to the king: Trudeau says Quebec can pass a law if it wants to
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says elected members of the National Assembly in Quebec City are free, if they wish, to pass a bill to remove the obligation to swear in King Charles III.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage: initial estimate
Hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage, according to an initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc.
-
Home no more: Some N.S. homeowners have nowhere to live after post-tropical storm Fiona
Frustration is mounting in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County, where some residents have no place to live, after post-tropical storm Fiona irreparably damaged their homes.
-
'We also have to eat': Teaching assistants, markers at Dalhousie University go on strike
Low wages have forced some 1,500 part-time academics, teaching assistants, markers, and demonstrators at Dalhousie University to hit the picket lines in Halifax, according to a spokesperson for the union representing them.
Winnipeg
-
Crash on St. Mary's Road leaves one teen dead, another in serious condition
One teenager is dead and another is in serious condition following a single-car crash on St. Mary’s Road on Tuesday.
-
More than 1.5M hair products recalled over detection of cancer-causing chemical
Health Canada has issued a mass recall of hair products due to the detection of the cancer-causing chemical benzene.
-
Spike belt needed to stop stolen vehicle: Dauphin RCMP
RCMP in Dauphin needed a spike belt to stop a stolen vehicle that failed to pull over this weekend.
Calgary
-
Calgary police seize arsenal of weapons in Rosscarrock drug bust, 5 charged
Calgary police say four women and one man are facing charges after a drug bust in the community of Rosscarrock that saw a cache of weapons seized.
-
Calgary Surge, CEBL's newest team, unveils name and logo
Basketball fans in Calgary now know the name of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise that will play its home games at WinSport.
-
Here we go again: Dozens of new record highs set in Alberta
Environment and Climate Change Canada says whopping 28 weather records were broken throughout Alberta on Tuesday amid an unseasonably warm autumn.
Edmonton
-
Injuries reported in serious crash near Edmonton: RCMP
Police responded to a serious crash in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., Wednesday morning. At least two vehicles were involved in a collision on Highway 825 near Sturgeon Industrial Park, police said.
-
'Significant' risk to public after 5 weekend shootings: police
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating five shootings that happened between last Friday and Sunday.
-
ATV driver killed in rollover in northern Alberta
One person is dead after an ATV rollover on Tuesday evening.
Vancouver
-
Homicide investigators expected to provide update into murder of BC RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team is expected to provide an update Wednesday about the murder of Burnaby RCMP officer Shaelyn Yang.
-
B.C. drought: A dozen more temperature records broken, tied ahead of shift in weather
While a change in weather is expected for parts of B.C. in the coming days, some regions are still seeing record-breaking temperatures.
-
B.C. man sentenced to 7 years in girlfriend's slaying
The man who pleaded guilty to killing 19-year-old Bhavkiran "Kiran" Dhesi and attempting to burn her remains in Surrey, B.C., has been sentenced to seven years in prison.