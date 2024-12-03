Residents in Wilmot might have to pay an additional $580 on their 2025 tax bill.

The township released its draft budget on Tuesday including a one-time capital infrastructure investment.

The money, the township explained, would fund “critical projects like a new fire station in New Hamburg, upgrades to the road network and improvement to the Wilmot Recreation Complex.”

To cover these costs, Wilmot has proposed an additional $35 a month on the average homeowner’s tax bill. There could also be an additional $3.85 per month to offset inflationary costs and $9.50 per month to address “funding and resource gaps within the township’s operating budget.”

“In total, the budget proposes a $48.35 per month ($580 per year) increase to the township’s portion of the average homeowner’s tax bill,” the media release said.

Greg Clark, the acting CAO, director of corporate services and CFO, called the draft budget a turning point for the township.

“This significant, one-time increase will ensure the organization can continue to maintain its facilities and provide high-quality services to residents now and in the future,” he said.

Staff will officially present the proposed 2025 budget to council on Dec. 9. The public can weigh in on the increase by emailing the township or attending the Public Delegation Night on Jan. 7 at 7 p.m., before council deliberations get underway on Jan. 16 and Jan. 27.

“The budget process allows council to thoroughly review and discuss the proposed increase,” Clark explained in the release. “It’s likely, and expected, that the numbers will change as council determines its priorities for 2025.”