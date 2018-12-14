

CTV Kitchener





Three years after his death, police are still seeking public assistance in finding out what happened to 65-year-old Frederick "John" Hatch.

His body was discovered in a wooded area outside of the Town of Erin on Dec. 17, 2015.

In the early morning, firefighters responding to a small brush fire found Hatch’s body along Wellington Road 24, near the 10th Line.

Hatch’s death was ruled a homicide by police, however the information that led them to that conclusion has not been made public.

Police were able to trace Hatch’s movements to the previous day at a dollar store in the Ottawa-area community of Nepean.

He had been wearing a denim vest with Mickey Mouse on the back, a black leather jacket, a blue and white bandana, glasses and Harley Davidson boots. He was carrying a red duffel bag with him at the time.

He had been living a transient lifestyle in the weeks leading up to his death, staying with acquaintances or on the streets.

OPP are not sure how Hatch travelled to Erin from the Ottawa area, nearly 450 kilometres, but he was known to hitchhike.

In August of 2016 in an effort to garner new information, the OPP launched a “moving billboard” with photos and descriptions of Hatch that would move from community to community between Erin and Nepean.

OPP also used a text messaging canvass in their investigation, as well as social and mainstream media.

The province issued a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the conviction of the person or people responsible for Hatch’s death.

Anyone with information is being urged by the OPP to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.