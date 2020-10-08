KITCHENER -- Almost five years after his death, police have named a suspect in the death of Frederick "John" Hatch.

In a news release issued on Wednesday, officials said they had obtained a warrant for the arrest of 28-year-old Danick Miguel Bourgeois of St. Albert, Ont.

He is charged with second-degree murder in Hatch's death, and police are urging him to turn himself in to the nearest police service.

John Hatch was last seen alive on Dec. 16, 2015, near West Hunt Club Road and Merivale Road in Nepean, Ont. Police were able to trace his movements to a dollar store that day.

In the early morning hours of the next day, his body was found near the Town of Erin, more than 400 kilometres away. Officials had said previously that he was found by firefighters who were responding to a small brush fire.

He was 65 at the time of his death.

Back in 2018, officials had said they were still seeking the public's assistance in finding out what had happened to him.

Anyone who knows of Bouregeois' whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP's dedicated tip line at 1-833-517-8477. You can also contact your local police service or Crime Stoppers.

If you see him, police ask that you not approach him, but instead to call police.

The charge against Bourgeois has not been proven in court.