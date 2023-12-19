Top 10 local news stories of 2023

CTV Kitchener is taking a look back the biggest moments of 2023.

#10 - Tiny Homes

The growth of the tiny home concept was a major topic of discussion in the Region of Waterloo, as community leaders tried to address the growing housing crisis.

A hybrid shelter for unhoused residents opened in the spring. The 50 small cabins at 1001 Erbs Road, which were equipped with a bed, mini-fridge, desk, heating and air conditioning, quickly filled up.

“I think, in Waterloo Region, we’re at least starting to make a difference,” said Joe Mancini, director of The Working Centre.

In October, 50 people experiencing homelessness found out they could continue living in the tiny homes at A Better Tent City in Kitchener. The city extended the community’s land use agreement to May 2025.

A Better Tent City is pictured in a file photo. (Stephanie Villella/CTV Kitchener)

Kitchener city council also passed a motion this year to allow tiny homes on thousands of properties in the city.

Communities continue to explore ways to address the growing housing crisis, using tiny homes as another tool to try and help its residents.