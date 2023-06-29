Jury finds Juan Mendoza guilty of impaired driving causing death

A jury in Kitchener has found Juan Mendoza guilty on all six charges including dangerous operation causing death and impaired driving causing death, after a double-fatal crash in downtown Kitchener in 2019.

The verdict was handed down on Thursday morning. Deliberations began Wednesday just before noon, and stopped around 9 p.m. as the jury couldn’t come to an unanimous decision.

Mendoza is now 72-years-old. His sentencing is scheduled for October.

This is a breaking news update. The story will continue to be updated.

HISTORY OF THE CASE

Mendoza was driving a vehicle that crashed in May 2019, killing his wife and another passenger. A third passenger was seriously injured.

Security footage played for the jury showed the vehicle leaving a parking lot off Ontario St. and speeding through the Charles St. bus terminal, eventually hitting a pole on Gaukel St.

Earlier this month, Mendoza pleaded not guilty to charges including dangerous operation causing death, and impaired driving causing death.

Throughout the trial, court heard Mendoza was highly intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Closing arguments were heard on Tuesday.

Before the verdict, the jury was asked to determine if it was Mendoza’s impaired driving that caused the vehicle to crash and ultimately cause the deaths.

The Crown argued that his intoxication caused him not to apply the brake and keep driving the vehicle until it crashed.

Meanwhile, Mendoza’s lawyer argues the vehicle malfunctioned causing Mendoza to have to swerve and avoid obstacles.