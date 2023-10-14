Kitchener and Guelph to consider allowing fourplexes on residential lots to address housing crisis

The mayors of Kitchener and Guelph are set to propose the same motion to their councils next week which would allow fourplexes to be built on residential lots.

This comes after the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) recently released a poll which found that 28 per cent of residents are considering moving out of the region due to affordability concerns.

"This is a direction that many urban centres are going as a way to addressing affordability and increase the variety of options in the full spectrum of housing," said Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic.

Vrbanovic says this motion could potentially provide more affordable housing options for a rapidly growing population.

"We know that affordability has been a big issue as has supply, including for students and others who are coming to our areas and so what we want to do is make sure we're catching up," said Vrbanovic.

This was a message echoed by his Guelph counterpart, Mayor Cam Guthrie, who is feeling positive his council will embrace this motion.

The bylaw would permit homeowners to convert their single-family dwellings into fourplexes. This move is seen by the mayors as a necessary step to maximize the use of existing residential land.

"I think it really fits with the Ontario Official Plan just where we’re trying to I guess, infill development and densify than rather spread out, and I think really that's a benefit for all of us," said Mitchell Hess, a realtor with EXP Realty.

Housing advocate Sean Hubert says it’s a step in the right direction in increasing housing supply, urban density, and affordability.

"These rentals could be situated close to public transit, which is all around good for society and for building our communities," said Hubert.

Kitchener resident Rachel Verhoeven says she thinks it could help provide more housing options, but worries the bylaw won’t necessarily lead to decreased prices.

"I think it’s going to depend whether or not they're actually classified as affordable in the sense that one person can afford to rent a one bedroom apartment, not three people in a one bedroom apartment trying to make ends meet," said Verhoeven.

If the motion passes, some believe it could mark a significant turning point in the way these cities approach housing.

"All of these steps are definitely in the right direction,” said Hess. “I'm a fan of infill and build up and I think a lot of people are as well, so I believe it’s a step in the right direction."