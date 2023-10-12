What happens next for the people the K-W Symphony owes money to?

Around three weeks after the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony filed for bankruptcy, its creditors met inside the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener to hear about what to expect going forward.

BDO Canada, who has been appointed the trustee of the organization’s estate, organized the Thursday meeting. Symphony musicians and ticket holders were in attendance, and at times, things got emotional.

“[There was a] sense almost of betrayal on behalf of a lot of people in the audience, including the musicians,” subscriber Bill Poole said. “People feeling they were never asked to help.”

Many at the meeting questioned why they weren’t told earlier about the symphony’s financial issues.

Over the weekend of Sept. 16, the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming 2023/24 season just days before it was supposed to start, blindsiding musician and patrons.

On Sept. 19, it announced it needed to secure $2 million by the end of that week to avoid insolvency.

Despite last-ditch fundraising efforts, the organization formally filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 22.

WHY DID THE SYMPHONY DECLARE BANKRUPTCY?

At Thursday’s meeting, chair of the symphony’s board of directors Rachel Smith-Spencer said they faced two major problems.

The first was poor cash flow from ticket sales. According to Smith-Spencer, before the pandemic the symphony had about 8,000 subscribers, but that dropped to around 2,000 by the time COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.

Smith-Spencer said the symphony had asked for $800,000 from the federal government and had MPs preparing a report to try to help.

But the organization said they never got a response from the federal government and it wasn’t until they decided to cancel the season that they heard no money was coming.

A meeting for K-W Symphony creditors is held at the Conrad Centre for the Performing Arts in Kitchener on Oct. 12, 2023. (Colton Wiens/CTV Kitchener)

Many subscribers and musicians said they didn’t find out about these issues until after the symphony had cancelled the season, saying if they had known earlier, they could have tried to help.

Symphony ticket holders were told they will receive tax receipts but not refunds.

BDO Canada said it should take about a year for the bankruptcy process to be worked out.

It said the symphony’s two assets – instruments and a music library – are not worth much.

More to come.