'We still haven’t completely grieved': Victim’s brother reacts to the possibility of killer visiting family

The brother of Edra Haan says it’s unfair that Udo Haan, the man who killed his sister, may be able to visit his mother one day.

Haan was charged with first-degree murder and three arson-related counts after the Sprucedale Crescent home where he lived with Edra Haan exploded on Aug. 22, 2018.

Edra Haan was found dead in the couple’s backyard. It was later determined that she had been killed before the blast.

Haan admitted he committed the offenses, but in February, a judge found that he was suffering from delusions at the time and deemed him not criminally responsible.

Haan is currently detained at the Southwest Centre for Forensive Mental Health Care in St. Thomas, Ont, where the Ontario Review Board decided he will stay, after a hearing on April 12.

DECISION FROM ONTARIO REVIEW BOARD

A five-person panel decided that Haan should remain detained at the facility.

They also ordered the creation of a program to facilitate his rehabilitation that would include trips into the community.

The Ontario Review Board laid out the conditions for these outings.

Haan can leave the facility, supervised for medical, dental, legal or compassionate reasons.

Before the decision was made, his current care team recommended that eventually Haan could get indirectly supervised passes into southwestern Ontario, with an approved itinerary so he can visit his mother. But the board heard that getting to that point requires a number of steps that would have to fall into place first. Haan would need to be stable, with an established track record, and a plan would have to be in place to ensure safety.

A spokesperson for the Ontario Review Board would not comment specifically on Haan’s case but said in a statement: “As a general proposition, privileges are administered by the hospital on an incremental basis, and hospitals are cautious when patients are new to them and when the patient is first exercising privileges.”

EDRA’S BROTHER REACTS

Edra Haan seen here with Al Pinheiro's grandchild in 2017. (Submitted/Al Pinheiro)

Al Pinheiro, Edra Haan’s brother, told CTV News that his family is still dealing with her loss.

“We still haven't completely grieved. Some of my family never did. My dad passed away and never found out what happened, right? So he went to his grave without ever finding out if my sister had any justice. So some of my family still have to adjust to all of this,” Pinheiro said.

The possibility that Haan might be allowed to visit his mother isn’t sitting right with Pinheiro.

“We don’t have the luxury of visiting my sister. If we want to go see my sister, we have to go to a gravesite. I don’t see why he should get to go see his mom. If anything she should go and see him. I don’t think he should be able to leave for any reason,” said Pinheiro.