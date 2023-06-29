Police say University of Waterloo stabbing that sent three to hospital targeted gender issues class
In the wake of a triple stabbing during a University of Waterloo philosophy class on gender issues, Waterloo Regional Police Chief Mark Crowell said police believe the attack was targeted and motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity.
In a press conference held Thursday afternoon, Crowell said investigators have determined the accused specifically targeted a gender issues class.
“Investigators have reason to believe this was a planned and targeted attack, motivated by hate related to gender expression and gender identity,” said Crowell.
According to Crowell, the 38-year-old professor sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries and was transported to an out-of-region hospital.
Two students were injured, including a 20-year-old woman who sustained serious, but not-life-threatening injuries, and a 19-year-old man who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were taken to a local hospital.
“We believe this was a targeted specific attack related to gender expression and gender identity. For the 2SLGBTQI+ community, we believe [it] was targeted sort of broadly and at large here. We don’t believe that the individuals themselves were targeted for that purpose, but we believe that the class subject was of interest to the suspect, and that was the origins of what transpired,” Crowell said.
Crowell said through the course of the investigation, including an interview with the accused, investigators determined the alleged attacker’s purpose was to make a statement and purposely target the subject matter of gender identity and gender expression.
“We believe this was a specific and targeted purpose for him to be there. We have information that he inquired about the title or the subject matter of the class. We believe that was with purpose, and the information that we are gathering today leads us to believe through the course of our investigation, and including an interview with the accused, that was his purpose, to make a statement and purposely target that subject matter of gender identity and gender expression,” Crowell said.
Geovanny Villalba-Aleman is seen in this undated photo from social media. (LinkedIn/Geovanny Villalba)
Crowell said there is no information to currently suggest the accused coordinated with anyone else to carry out the attack.
Police say Geovanny Villalba-Aleman, a 24-year-old international student, has been charged in connection to a stabbing. He faces three counts of aggravated assault, four counts of assault with a weapon and two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
He also faces a charge of mischief under $5,000, which police told CTV News is in relation to a ripped Pride flag.
A post on the University of Waterloo website reads in part: “Our thoughts are with our colleague and students who were injured, the students in the class who witnessed the attack, our students in gender and social justice and philosophy, and the entire University of Waterloo community. We stand in solidarity with the many teachers and scholars across the world whose ideas expose them to violence and hate. We are committed to continuing to teach and research topics in gender, social justice, and beyond.”
PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU RESPONDS
In a series of tweets posted Thursday afternoon, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said “the fact that the stabbings at the University of Waterloo were hate-motivated is absolutely despicable.”
“I strongly condemn this vile act. It is another reminder that we can never let misogynistic, anti-2SLGBTQI+ rhetoric escalate – because these words have real-life consequences,” the thread reads.
“I want to make this clear: This heinous violence, and the hate that fueled it, have no place in our country. We must – and we will – keep working to build a Canada where everyone is welcome to be who they are, to study what they want, and to be safe from violence,” the final tweet in the thread reads.
Earlier in the day, Trudeau addressed the stabbing on Twitter saying this type of violence must always be condemned.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
'Godfather of AI' shares 6 ways the tech might harm humans
Advancements around artificial intelligence technology are pushing the world into 'a period of huge uncertainty,' according to AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton. And as the technology becomes smarter, the 'godfather of AI' is highlighting six harms it may pose to humans.
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Triple stabbing at University of Waterloo was hate-motivated, police say, man charged
A triple stabbing during a gender studies class at the University of Waterloo is believed to have been a hate-motivated attack, police said Thursday as they laid multiple charges against a 24-year-old student.
Rapper Travis Scott faces possible criminal charges for Texas crowd crush: Reuters exclusive
A Texas grand jury is meeting Thursday to weigh possible criminal charges against rapper Travis Scott and others over a 2021 crowd crush at a musical festival that left 10 dead and injured thousands, Scott’s lawyer confirmed.
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
WATCH LIVE | Police to make announcement on remains of girl found in Toronto dumpster
Police will make an announcement Thursday afternoon on the case of an unidentified little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster in the in Toronto more than a year ago.
Canada cyberspy agency blocked trillions of 'malicious actions' against feds last year
In the last year, Canada's cyberspy agency blocked on average 6.3 billion 'malicious actions' a day against the federal government, and received ministerial authorization to conduct more active foreign cyber operations than ever before, a new report reveals.
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
London
-
Air quality statement back in effect
Smoke is expected to cause poor air quality and reduced visibility as high levels of air pollution continue from forest fire smoke.
-
Searches planned for two women missing since 1988
Lois Hanna and Lisa Maas never met, but they are linked together forever. The two midwestern Ontario natives both went missing in July of 1988 under suspicious circumstances.
-
Woman arrested following separate LPS fraud investigations
One person is facing charges following two separate fraud investigations by the London Police Service Financial Crime Unit, dating back to 2021.
Windsor
-
'Stay the hell out of the media': Striking Windsor Salt workers rally outside Windsor City Hall
Union members, politicians and the community came out Thursday for a rally outside Windsor City Hall in support of Windsor Salt Workers who have been on strike for more than four months.
-
HDGH plan for a mental health ER raises eyebrows in Windsor healthcare community
Multiple sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, say they were surprised Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare included a dedicated emergency room in their plans to the province.
-
Help wanted identifying suspect after downtown Windsor break-in
Windsor police are asking for assistance identifying a suspect who broke into a downtown business.
Barrie
-
OPP advise drivers to use caution this Canada Day long weekend
With the Canada Day long weekend approaching, many drivers hit the roads Thursday to beat the Friday traffic up north.
-
Suspect sought after 13-year-old girl, three other female victims sexually assaulted at Canada's Wonderland
York Regional Police are looking for a male suspect who allegedly sexually assaulted four females, including a 13-year-old girl, at a water park in Vaughan on Wednesday.
-
Woman charged with assault after hotel rendezvous turns sour
A woman is facing assault charges after an encounter at a local hotel Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Man sentenced in Sudbury for 1998 Renee Sweeney murder
After being found guilty of second-degree murder in March in the brutal 1998 stabbing death of Renee Sweeney in Sudbury, Robert Steven Wright received his sentence Thursday morning.
-
U.S. fugitive hiding in northern Ont. charged with sexual assault
An illegal immigrant from Florida living under an alias in West Nipissing has been charged with sexual assault.
-
Drivers of many 1998 to 2016 vehicles eligible in $78 million class action settlements
Drivers of certain 1998 to 2016 vehicles are eligible for a piece of $78 million in settlements related to alleged auto parts price-fixing schemes.
Ottawa
-
Three youths facing charges following hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end, police say
Ottawa police say three youths are facing charges in connection to a robbery and hate-motivated incident in Ottawa's west end.
-
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT
SPECIAL AIR QUALITY STATEMENT | Smoke returns to Ottawa, with air quality deteriorating to 'very high risk' on Thursday
Smoke from wildfires burning in northeastern Ontario and Quebec is blowing back into the national capital region, with poor air quality expected to continue until Canada Day.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police to make announcement on remains of girl found in Toronto dumpster
Police will make an announcement Thursday afternoon on the case of an unidentified little girl whose remains were found in a dumpster in the in Toronto more than a year ago.
-
Ontario may adopt deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers
Ontario may adopt a deposit-return system for non-alcoholic beverage containers, CTV News Toronto has learned.
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
Montreal
-
No deal: Strike continues at Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery
One of the unions representing workers at the Notre-Dame-des-Neiges Cemetery in Montreal said a tentative deal to end a months-long strike has fallen through.
-
Google set to remove news links in Canada, Meta ends contract for journalism fellowship as Bill C-18 fallout continues
Google said Thursday it will remove Canadian news from its platforms and end existing deals with local publishers because of the Liberal government's Online News Act, which forces digital giants to pay media outlets for content they share or otherwise repurpose.
-
Quebec pilot project will put geriatricians on the front line to improve care for seniors
With its aging demographics, Quebec will have to care for more and more seniors in the coming years. In order to better treat these patients, a pilot project will be implemented this fall in the healthcare network to build bridges between geriatricians and front-line physicians.
Atlantic
-
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator, dead at 93
Sue Johanson, Canada's sex educator and trailblazing broadcaster, is dead at 93.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Carbon Tax is nothing to celebrate
July 1 brings an increase in the federal carbon tax, asecond federal clean fuel charge could raise prices even more.
-
Nova Scotia threatens court action to force Ottawa to pay entire cost of isthmus project
Nova Scotia's premier is threatening to take the federal government to court over funding to protect a vital land corridor linking his province and New Brunswick.
Winnipeg
-
Man found not guilty in crash that killed two girls on Manitoba highway
A Manitoba family has been left devastated over a not guilty verdict in a crash that killed two young girls in August 2019.
-
Winnipeg sisters celebrate graduation following heartbreak and sacrifice
Graduation season is upon us and it’s a time for high school students to reflect on the challenges and accomplishments that have gotten them to this point, but for three Winnipeg sisters, their path to graduation was one marked with heartbreak, sacrifice, and resilience.
-
'A sad piece of our history to lose': Centuries-old oak tree in Manitoba community knocked down by storm
Residents of Souris, Man. want to see a permanent memorial put in place to remember a beloved old oak tree that was blown down during a severe thunderstorm last week.
Calgary
-
Petro-Canada payments systems largely restored in wake of cyberattack: Suncor
Suncor Energy Inc. says it is making progress in resolving the customer disruptions that have occurred this week in the wake of a cyberattack against the oil and gas company.
-
Motorcyclist in life-threatening condition after crash on Tsuut'ina Trail
A man is in critical, life-threatening condition after a motorcycle crash that took place Thursday morning.
-
Flames add five new players on second day of 2023 NHL draft
The Calgary Flames added a pair of forwards, a pair of defencemen and a goalie Thursday at the 2023 NHL draft in Nashville, Tenn.
Edmonton
-
'We're not doing safe supply in Alberta': Premier rules out drug policy change after record overdoses in April
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says the province will not implement safe supply programs as a way of tackling the opioid crisis after a record month for overdoses in April.
-
'I am devastated beyond words': Family of woman killed in impaired-driving crash raising money to transport body to Toronto
A family spokesperson has identified a woman killed in an impaired-driving crash over the weekend as a woman visiting Edmonton from Toronto.
-
Death of person found in burned vehicle northeast of Edmonton 'targeted': police
Mounties say the death of a person found after a vehicle fire in Sturgeon County is a homicide.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in stranger attack of 2 men at large, Vancouver police investigating
Two homeless men were assaulted in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood on Wednesday night, and police say they’re looking for one suspect.
-
Most dangerous intersections in Metro Vancouver, according to ICBC
New data from ICBC shows which intersections in Metro Vancouver saw the highest number of crashes last year.
-
Cause of rollover in downtown Vancouver likely driver's error: police
One driver's error caused a dramatic scene in downtown Vancouver Wednesday night.