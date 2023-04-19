Man found not criminally responsible for murder, Kitchener house explosion will be allowed supervised outings in the community

Udo Haan, who was found not criminally responsible for the murder of his wife and the explosion that destroyed their Kitchener home, will be allowed to leave the hospital where he has been staying since his court case ended.

Haan is currently being detained at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care in St. Thomas, Ont.

On Feb. 2, a judge ruled Haan was not criminally responsible “on account of mental disorder” for first-degree murder and arson charges.

Court heard how Haan killed his wife EdraHaan in Aug. 2018. He then opened a drip line in the basement of their Sprucedale Crescent home, leading to an explosion that destroyed their house and damaged several others nearby.

DECISION FROM ONTARIO REVIEW BOARD

The Ontario Review Board held a hearing at the Southwest Centre for Forensic Mental Health Care on April 12.

A five-person panel decided that Haan should remain detained at the facility.

They also ordered the creation of a program to facilitate his rehabilitation that would include trips into the community.

The Ontario Review Board laid out the conditions for these outings. Haan can leave the facility for:

Necessary medical, dental, legal or compassionate reasons

Hospital and grounds privileges - either accompanied by a staff member, a person approved by those in charge, or under indirect supervision

To enter the community of Elgin and Middlesex County - either accompanied by a staff member, a person approved by those in charge, or under indirect supervision

To enter southwestern Ontario with an approved itinerary - either accompanied by a staff member, a person approved by those in charge, or under indirect supervision

There are also stipulations for those in charge at the facility.

Local police must be alerted when Haan is in the community and made aware of the conditions set out by the Ontario Review Board.

Haan must also abstain from all non-medical use of drugs, alcohol or any other intoxicant and the facility is required to conduct random testing.

The Ontario Review Board further ordered that Haan is prohibited from having guns, ammunition, weapons or any incendiary devices. He’s also not allowed to be around anyone with a gun unless they are a police officer.

The five-member panel includes lawyers, psychiatrists and a member of the public.

ARGUMENTS TO THE ONTARIO REVIEW BOARD

Prior to the Ontario Review Board’s decision, Haan’s lawyer and the Crown told the panel they believed he still presented a significant threat to public safety.

They recommended Haan remain detained in hospital for the next year as his mental condition needed specific diagnosis and treatment.

No details have been released about his condition.

Julie Zamprogna, the hospital’s lawyer, said Haan’s symptoms led to the “most serious index offences” and while his insight seemed “reasonable”, it had not been tested with limited supervision.

She added that the ultimate goal was for community reintegration.

Haan had a history of non-compliance with treatment, but representatives from the hospital said he was co-operative with his care team and had been participating in programming and medication changes.

The team recommended indirect supervised passes in southwestern Ontario and an approved itinerary if he wanted to visit his mother.

However they said Haan would need to be stable, with an established track record, and a plan in place to ensure community safety.