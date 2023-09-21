'So heartbreaking': Musicians speak out following K-W Symphony's bankruptcy announcement
It's the end of an era for Ontario's third largest orchestra.
After 78 years of music, the Kitchener-Waterloo Symphony filed for bankruptcy on Thursday
Cellist Miriam Stewart-Kroeker is still in shock over the news.
"It was just so heartbreaking for us and we're still processing that," she said Friday.
"It's just been a whirlwind, a lot of shock, I've gone through a lot of stages of grief and processing."
The bankruptcy announcement was made less than a week after the symphony abruptly cancelled its upcoming season and days after leadership announced they needed to secure $2 million by Friday to avoid insolvency.
“We are absolutely devastated about this outcome,” Rachel Smith-Spencer, chair of the symphony’s board of directors, said in a news release, announcing the organization had filed for bankruptcy.
“In the last three days, we have appealed to all of our major stakeholders and have exhausted all available avenues to secure the $2 million required immediately to continue operations.”
With just over 50 musicians and around 17 staff, the symphony was the largest employer of artists and cultural workers in Waterloo Region.
Senior Vice-President of BDO Canada Limited, Mike Braga said the symphony consulted with his company before making the decision.
"They consulted our services to see what their options were and made the very difficult decision that they could not continue in good faith and placed the company into bankruptcy," Braga said Friday.
Braga says even if the symphony had secured the $2 million, it would only have saved the 2023-2024 season, leaving the future uncertain.
"It questions what will happen for 2024 and 2025 and that was the difficult decision and the struggle that the board of directors was facing, they couldn't really come up with a plan beyond this year," he said.
CTV News reached out to the chair of the K-W Symphony for additional comment but did not receive a response.
MUSICIANS MADE 'LAST DITCH EFFORT'
Ahead of the announcement, symphony musicians, who are now out of jobs, started a grassroots fundraising campaign to save the symphony.
"This was our last ditch effort to raise those funds that were needed to save this season," Stewart-Kroeker said.
According to GoFundMe, the campaign was the biggest Canadian fundraiser on its platform in the last five months. Despite bringing in close to $300,000, it wasn’t enough.
Now, the plan for the funds raised is to go directly towards replacing musicians’ lost wages and benefits and towards presenting musical activities in the community.
"It has been such a comfort to know that we're not alone, that we matter and that we're important to lots of people," said violinist, Allene Chomyn.
"Kitchener, Waterloo and the region wants an orchestra here, they want live music, they want community initiatives like this. I’m hoping that that means we will be able to come back."
SYMPHONY FOUNDATION ALSO ACCEPTING DONATIONS
The symphony noted, besides the GoFundMe, another way the community can help support the future of classical music performance in the region, is by helping its foundation.
It said the K-W Symphony Foundation is an independent body responsible for managing the long-term investments donated over the years to support classical music locally.
“The foundation continues to operate, and will be able to support any future initiatives to bring classical music performance to Waterloo Region,” the symphony said in the news release.
Donations to the foundation can be made through Canada Helps.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
1 RCMP officer dead, another injured in Coquitlam, B.C., incident
One RCMP officer has died and another has been injured in Coquitlam, B.C.
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
TREND LINE Conservatives extend summer lead over Liberals, NDP sees bump in Nanos ballot tracking
With the fall sitting of Parliament underway, Nanos ballot tracking shows the federal Conservatives continue to hold onto the lead they’ve had all summer while the Liberals remain stalled, and the NDP has managed to gain a bit of steam in third place.
WATCH Video of rats running on wall prompts closure of Waterloo Tim Hortons
A Tim Hortons on University of Waterloo campus has been closed after a video of rats scurrying down one of the restaurant’s walls surfaced online.
B.C. premier suspects Ottawa holding on to information about foreign interference
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he "strongly" suspects that the federal government is holding back information that could help the province protect its residents with connections to India from foreign interference.
As it happened: Zelenskyy visits Canada, addresses Parliament as PM pledges $650M in Ukraine aid
During his historic visit, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy offered repeated thanks to Canada for its continued support for his country as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Canada will be making a $650 million 'multi-year commitment' for further Ukraine aid. Recap CTVNews.ca's minute-by-minute updates.
Gold bars, cash-stuffed envelopes: New indictment of N.J. Sen. Menendez alleges vast corruption
New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was charged Friday with secretly aiding the authoritarian regime of Egypt and trying to thwart the criminal prosecution of a friend in exchange for gold bars and cash as prosecutors unsealed a corruption indictment that accuses him of using his foreign affairs influence for personal gain.
A 9/11 defendant is ruled unfit for trial after a medical panel finds torture left him psychotic
A military judge at Guantanamo Bay has ruled one of the 9/11 defendants unfit for trial after a military medical panel found that the man's sustained abuse in CIA custody years earlier has rendered him lastingly psychotic.
Canada Post reviewing use of address data following criticism from privacy watchdog
Canada Post says it is reviewing how it uses data for tailored marketing campaigns after the federal privacy watchdog found the post office was breaking the law by gleaning information from the outsides of envelopes and packages.
London
-
Police on scene of standoff situation in Delaware, Ont.
Police are on the scene of a Delaware intersection Friday afternoon as they respond to an apparent standoff situation.
-
Suspect in custody after man fatally stabbed in west end
An investigation is underway after a man suffering from a stab wound attended a home in west London, Ont. and later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
-
Graphic warning: Two of four London officers involved in arrest testify at terrorism trial in Windsor
Two of four London police officers involved in the arrest testified at a terrorism trial in Windsor on Friday.
Windsor
-
Graphic warning: Two of four London officers involved in arrest testify at terrorism trial in Windsor
Two of four London police officers involved in the arrest testified at a terrorism trial in Windsor on Friday.
-
Sawed-off shotgun discovered in vehicle on Janette Ave
Windsor police have arrested a suspect after the discovery of an illegal firearm in a vehicle on Janette Avenue.
-
Enwin gives update on downtown power outage related to alley hole
Enwin Utilities crews are still working to restore power to some downtown customers after an unoccupied parked vehicle plunged through the ground into an underground electric vault.
Barrie
-
Five-vehicle crash in Barrie caused by impaired driver 4x over legal limit
Police say a five-vehicle crash in Barrie Thursday evening was caused by an impaired driver who was almost four times over the legal limit.
-
This police service is offering a unique incentive to potential new recruits
York Regional Police is taking a unique approach to attract potential recruits by offering a $500 savings opportunity for joining the force.
-
Key witness dodges testifying, delaying fatal dump truck crash trial
The trial of Milton Urgiles, accused of criminal negligence leading to the death of one of his workers in 2020, resumed Friday in a Barrie courtroom with the Crown alleging that a key witness was "holding her evidence hostage."
Northern Ontario
-
ATV driver killed in Blind River, 8th ATV death in 2 months
A 62-year-old was killed Thursday in an ATV collision in Blind River. It’s the eighth person to be killed in ATV crashes in the last two months in northern Ontario.
-
Cheating allegations rock northern Ont. fishing tournament
The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry says it is investigating “a matter” related to the Top 50 Classic tournament held earlier this month on Lake Nipissing.
-
Ontario woman issues warning about scam involving fake Service Canada employee that cost her $50K
An Ontario woman is warning others after a fraudster impersonating a Service Canada employee convinced her to empty out $50,000 from her bank account.
Ottawa
-
'Major injuries' after motorcycle, vehicle collide in front of Napanee high school
Ontario Provincial Police say a motorcycle rider was sent to hospital with "major injuries" after a crash with a vehicle in front of Napanee District Secondary School.
-
Ukrainian Canadians in Ottawa show support for Zelenskyy
Ukrainian Canadians gathered on Parliament Hill on Friday as a show of support for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as he addressed parliament.
-
Impaired-related charges laid after worker injured in Billings Bridge collision
Ottawa Police have laid charges after a worker cleaning the road on Bank Street was sent to hospital after he was struck by the driver of a vehicle overnight.
Toronto
-
Premier Doug Ford announces cabinet shuffle hours after third minister resigns in a month
Premier Doug Ford is shuffling his cabinet for the second time in recent weeks after Ontario Labour Minister Monte McNaughton announced Friday he is stepping away from politics to move into the private sector.
-
Ontario reaches tentative deal with elementary education workers
Ontario has reached a tentative agreement with the 3,500 education workers represented by the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO).
-
Memorial held for Bingo, Toronto police dog killed while on-duty
A procession and memorial service was held Friday to remember and say goodbye to Bingo — a trusted Toronto Police Service (TPS) K9 unit police dog.
Montreal
-
Quebec man given 15 months in jail for fomenting hatred against Jews
A Quebec man convicted of promoting hatred against Jews has been sentenced to 15 months in jail and three years of probation.
-
The Bill 96 effect: CEGEP student warns others to get their English eligibility certificate before it's too late
A John Abbott College student has learned the hard way that applying for a certificate of eligibility for English instruction before graduating high school has become even more critical under the new French language law in Quebec.
-
Verdun Hospital nurse unfairly fired after asking patient with expired health card to pay $500 deposit: arbitrator
An arbitrator has ruled an emergency room nurse unfairly lost his job at the Verdun Hospital after asking a patient in 2019 to pay a $500 deposit or face a possibly long wait to see a doctor.
Atlantic
-
A year after Fiona: Nova Scotians still fear blackouts as utility claims improvements
Some are weary of Nova Scotia Power's promises for improvement, as fall hurricane season brings lengthy power outages he feels could be avoided.
-
‘We’re kind of homeless’ Fredericton fire displaces 110 people
A fire in Fredericton’s north side on Thursday has displaced 110 people at a time where the city is seeing extremely low vacancy rates.
-
Halifax Mooseheads to retire Nathan Mackinnon's number
Colorado Avalanche star player Nathan Mackinnon, is back home. MacKinnon’s number 22 retired will Friday night, by his former junior team, the Halifax Mooseheads.
Winnipeg
-
Crime, health care and homelessness: Poll reveals which leader Manitobans believe can best deal with the problem
New polling suggests there is a strong belief among voters in the ability of the NDP and party leader Wab Kinew to tackle major issues such as health care – though the Tories are largely seen as the best equipped to attract more jobs in the province.
-
Winnipeg police investigate random robbery, stabbings
Winnipeg police are investigating a random robbery and stabbings that took place on Thursday.
-
Manitoba PCs pledge more money for homeless veterans' housing
Manitoba Progressive Conservatives are promising more money for a planned housing development that helps homeless military veterans.
Calgary
-
Calgary couple pushes for affordable housing solution as feds approve application for accelerator funds
Dima Aldahouk and Ousama Juha moved to Calgary from Syria in 2017 hoping for a better life, but the couple and their two children could be homeless by the end of the month.
-
Parks Canada closes B.C.'s Emerald Lake due to suspected case of whirling disease
Parks Canada says it is investigating a suspected case of whirling disease in Emerald Lake in B.C.'s Yoho National Park.
-
Alberta NDP promises to axe proposed plan to quit CPP if it wins 2027 election
Alberta's long road to quitting the Canada Pension Plan would run smack into the scheduled 2027 provincial election, with Opposition New Democrats promising to kill the idea if they win.
Edmonton
-
1 RCMP officer dead, another injured in Coquitlam, B.C., incident
One RCMP officer has died and another has been injured in Coquitlam, B.C.
-
City still looking for answers from TransEd after Valley Line LRT audit
The city has completed an audit on the Valley Line Southeast LRT project, but it’s not the comprehensive look at delays many on council were hoping for.
-
kihcihkaw askî-Sacred Land: Urban Indigenous ceremonial grounds unveiled in Edmonton
Edmonton – or amiskwacîwâskahikan as it's known in Cree – is now home to urban Indigenous ceremonial grounds, which officials say is the first of its kind in the country.
Vancouver
-
1 RCMP officer dead, another injured in Coquitlam, B.C., incident
One RCMP officer has died and another has been injured in Coquitlam, B.C.
-
B.C. premier suspects Ottawa holding on to information about foreign interference
British Columbia Premier David Eby says he "strongly" suspects that the federal government is holding back information that could help the province protect its residents with connections to India from foreign interference.
-
21 months after delayed flight, Air Canada ordered to refund B.C. woman
Air Canada has been ordered to issue a woman a refund that she was promised after her flight to New Zealand was delayed nearly two years ago, according to a decision from B.C.'s Civil Resolution Tribunal.