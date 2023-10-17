Kitchener

    • A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025

    The City of Kitchener has extended A Better Tent City’s land use agreement to May 2025.

    The tiny home community has been located beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue since it moved there in 2021. The land is owned by the City of Kitchener and WRDSB.

    A Better Tent City is home to 50 people experiencing homelessness, each with their own cabin. Healthcare and other social services are provided on-site.

    The model helped inspire the Region of Waterloo’s hybrid shelter, which opened this spring.

    In a news release from the city, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and WRDSB Director of Education jeewan chanicka said they were pleased to extend the partnership.

    The temporary land use agreement will be up for renewal again in May 2025 and will be reviewed on an annual basis.

    Kitchener Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    6th Canadian confirmed dead, 2 missing in Israel-Hamas war: Joly

    A sixth Canadian is confirmed to have died in the Israel-Hamas war, and now just two remain missing, Canada's foreign affairs minister said. Meanwhile, the 11th and 12th evacuation flights from Tel Aviv are expected to transport more Canadians and their families to Athens.

    DEVELOPING

    DEVELOPING Intense bombardments strike in southern Gaza on 11th day of Israel-Hamas war

    Palestinians described intense bombardments early Tuesday near two towns in southern Gaza, where Israel had ordered civilians to seek refuge. Thousands of people trying to escape Gaza are gathered in Rafah, which has the territory's only border crossing to Egypt. Mediators are pressing for an agreement to let aid in and refugees with foreign passports out.

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News