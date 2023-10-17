A Better Tent City land use agreement extended to 2025

The City of Kitchener has extended A Better Tent City’s land use agreement to May 2025.

The tiny home community has been located beside the Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) office on Ardelt Avenue since it moved there in 2021. The land is owned by the City of Kitchener and WRDSB.

A Better Tent City is home to 50 people experiencing homelessness, each with their own cabin. Healthcare and other social services are provided on-site.

The model helped inspire the Region of Waterloo’s hybrid shelter, which opened this spring.

In a news release from the city, Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and WRDSB Director of Education jeewan chanicka said they were pleased to extend the partnership.

The temporary land use agreement will be up for renewal again in May 2025 and will be reviewed on an annual basis.