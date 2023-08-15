University of Waterloo removing class information from public view
The University of Waterloo is prioritizing a review of its general emergency processes and plans, according to a memo posted online from the Provost’s office on Monday.
The memo said the school is working with a third-party consultant to help identify ways to improve its emergency plans, after what police say was a hate-motivated attack at Hagey Hall in June.
One risk the school identified is class locations and instructor names being available to the public. As a result, the school’s registrar’s office will be removing class locations and instructor names from public websites, but will keep them available in the student information system.
The school is also reviewing its specific response during the attack and the days following.
The memo said staff are assessing the requirements for notifications and communications during emergencies and more training and access to the emergency system will be provided. New approaches will also be implemented to improve efficiency in an emergency.
The memo said the school will continue having an open dialogue with individuals, the 2SLGBTQIA+ community, and other marginalized groups to keep working towards a safe, equitable, and inclusive environment.
According to the memo, the university is also looking to create a speaking series to explore academic freedom, freedom of speech, hate speech and understanding antagonism and intimidation more broadly in academia.
The memo said more updates are expected in the fall term and beyond.
More to come...
