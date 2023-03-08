Youth airlifted after being struck, trapped under LRT train in Kitchener
A youth has been airlifted to hospital in Hamilton with life-threatening injuries after being hit by an LRT train in Kitchener.
The crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute on Charles Street East.
Officials at the site of an LRT crash involving a pedestrian in Kitchener on March 8. (Krista Simpson/CTV News Kitchener)
The Kitchener Fire Department was the first emergency medical service on scene. Firefighters found a male trapped under the LRT train when they arrived.
“Paramedic services provided patient care while the Kitchener Fire Department lifted the train to allow extrication of the male,” Bethany Rowland, director of corporate communications and marketing at the City of Kitchener told CTV News in an email. “The patient was transferred by paramedic service to an air ambulance where he was taken to hospital.”
A spokesperson for Ornge Air Ambulance told CTV News one pediatric patient was transported to Hamilton General with critical injuries.
Waterloo regional police said the train was travelling eastbound towards Stirling Avenue when the pedestrian was hit.
“Emergency services, including Kitchener fire and EMS, took all possible opportunity to get the male extracted from the vehicle and transported to hospital,” said Waterloo regional police Staff Sgt. Scott Griffiths.
Police would not say if the victim was a student, but the crash happened in front of Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute, which lets out shortly before 2:30 p.m.
Police said it is still early in the investigation, and there’s no word on possible charges yet.
Police have closed Charles Street between Cedar Street and Stirling Avenue.
One person was airlifted to hospital after a crash involving an LRT in Kitchener. (Mubarika Ahmed)
There is no indication of when the roadway will be reopened.
Mubarika Ahmed was picking up her son from school when she saw the emergency response.
"It was very very terrifying, no matter whose child it is, it’s somebody’s child and I really hope I pray to God may he be feeling well and he’ll get over this, it is very terrifying." Ahmed said.
Ahmed said she’s been worried about this area for some time and wants to see changes.
CTV Kitchener has reported on a total of 24 crashes involving LRT trains since the service began operating in May 2019. Locations where more than one crash happened, plus the location of a fatal collision in January 2020 are shown on this map. (CTV Kitchener)
TRANSIT IMPACTED
Grand River Transit (GRT) said LRT trains stopped running between Grand River Hospital Station and Mill Station due to the collision, but have since resumed operations.
Service between Block Line and Mill was down to only one track in both directions.
The transit agency said replacement shuttle buses ran between Grand River Hospital Station and Mill Station.
"At approximately 2:40 p.m., there was a collision involving an individual and LRT light rail near Cameron Heights High School. ION light rail is down from Grand River Hospital to Mill Station and bus bridging has started between the impacted stations. WRPS are investigating the incident," Scott Miller Cressman, Grand River Transit communications specialist said in an email.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative MP called out for 'shameful' comment to Joly during foreign interference hearing
Liberal and NDP MPs are calling out Conservative MP Michael Cooper over what they described as a 'shameful' and 'completely unacceptable' comment he made to Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly during a hearing on foreign interference.
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
What happens next after the Bank of Canada held interest rates?
The Bank of Canada announced Wednesday it would hold its key overnight rate at 4.5 per cent after eight consecutive interest rate increases – and experts said the pause could last throughout 2023 as the bank watches the economy responds to its policy moves so far.
Nausea, vomiting, reduced appetite: Canadians' experiences taking Ozempic to lose weight
A medication created to treat people with diabetes is being put to an off-label use: weight loss. CTVNews.ca asked Canadians to share their experiences using Ozempic, and here's what they said.
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
opinion | Why are A-list pop stars declining to perform at King Charles' Coronation?
Who will be warming up their vocal chords to perform for the King and Queen on their big day?
Apology letter found after U.S. citizens killed in Mexico
A letter claiming to be from the Mexican drug cartel blamed for abducting four Americans and killing two of them condemned the violence and said the gang turned over to authorities its own members who were responsible.
Health Canada recalls YETI coolers and gear case over potential ‘magnet ingestion’ hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall for various YETI coolers and a gear case after the company reported detaching magnets which could pose a risk 'of serious injury or death' if ingested.
The world is consuming way too much salt and outcome could be dire if we don't cut back: WHO report
The world is not on track to achieve the goal of a 30 per cent reduction in sodium intake by 2025, according to new report from the World Health Organization. If we don’t take drastic steps to reduce our salt intake quickly, it could lead to millions of unnecessary deaths, the report warns.
London
-
‘Be prepared, be patient’ March Break getaway day expected to be busy
It is the day before the storm, literally and figuratively, for March Break travellers.
-
Two students in custody after stabbing at Flesherton, Ont. high school
A student at Grey Highlands Secondary School in Flesherton was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday after being stabbed, police say.
-
Unexpected layoff period at CAMI assembly plant
There will be some unexpected down time next month for workers at Ingersoll’s CAMI Assembly Plant. A letter to staff obtained by CTV News stated the plant will be down from April 3 to April 28.
Windsor
-
Active police investigation underway in Riverside area
Windsor police have launched an active investigation in the Riverside area.
-
Family dog dies in LaSalle house fire, three people displaced
Three people have been displaced and a family dog has died after a house fire in LaSalle. Crews were called to the scene on River Avenue around 8 p.m. for what started as a garage fire but spread to the whole house.
-
White pickup truck reported stolen from LaSalle home
LaSalle police are looking for a suspect after a truck theft in the town.
Barrie
-
Hundreds line up for Chick-Fil-A grand opening in Barrie
Hundreds of people lined up outside the new Chick-Fil-A in Barrie's north end on Thursday for its grand opening.
-
Hold and secure issued at Mono-Amaranth Public School for nearby police investigation
A public school in Mono is under a hold and secure Thursday afternoon.
-
Barrie man's refusal to leave at closing time nets him jail time, police say
Barrie police arrested a man they say refused to leave a washroom at a business’ closing time.
Northern Ontario
-
Shooting and serious assault in downtown Sudbury within 12 hours
Sudbury police are investigating two serious incidents, a shooting and assault, that happened on the same block downtown over a 12-hour period.
-
10-year-old delivers powerful trans rights speech in response to alleged change room incident
A 10-year-old Canadian delivered a powerful speech during a discussion on trans rights at Saskatoon City Hall on Wednesday, denouncing calls against allowing trans people to use bathrooms and change rooms of their choice.
-
Loblaw president defends price of chicken; images shared are of 'specialty product'
Loblaw chairman and president Galen Weston defended the price of chicken breast at the company's stores in response to online images showing packages of a premium brand selling for upward of $27 per kilogram.
Ottawa
-
Conservation authority warns of spring flooding risk along Rideau River watershed
A local conservation authority is warning of the potential of flooding along waterways in the Rideau Valley watershed this spring due to the heavy snowfall this winter.
-
Trans activist stands up to backlash from Hershey campaign
An Ottawa transgender rights advocate is not backing down after her appearance in a campaign for International Women's Day sparked hateful backlash.
-
SIU investigating police-involved shooting at home on Walkley Road in Ottawa
The Special Investigations Unit says an Ottawa police officer discharged his firearm at a man who was in possession of a sword at a home on Walkley Road. The man was not struck.
Toronto
-
Ammonia leak at Ontario pork factory sends 15 workers to hospital
An ammonia leak at an Ontario pork factory has sent approximately 15 employees to hospital Thursday, police confirmed.
-
Police investigating 3-car crash turned roadside carjacking in Toronto
Police are investigating after a driver involved in a three-car crash in Toronto's west end Wednesday tried to carjack the vehicle of a witness who stopped to assist in the aftermath of the collision.
-
2 suspects arrested after separate Toronto banks targets of daylight robberies Thursday
Two arrests have been made after two separate banks in Toronto were targets of daylight armed robberies Thursday.
Montreal
-
RCMP investigating two alleged 'Chinese police stations' in Montreal area
Two Montreal-area organizations are being investigated as 'alleged Chinese police stations,' the RCMP confirmed Thursday morning. According to human rights group Safeguard Defenders, so-called Chinese police stations are used to monitor and threaten Chinese citizens living abroad, sometimes forcing them to return to China for persecution.
-
Need to renew your RAMQ card? Skip going to the SAAQ
If you're trying to renew your health insurance (RAMQ) card, you don't need to go to a Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) office, for the time being.
-
Tim Hortons customers subject to 'technical error' incorrectly saying they'd won $10K
Tim Hortons says some customers were incorrectly told they won $10,000 as part of the coffee chain's popular Roll Up To Win contest due to a technical error.
Atlantic
-
New Waterford, N.S. woman wins Maritimes' largest lottery prize valued at $31M
The long-anticipated winner of the Maritimes’ largest multi-million dollar lottery prize has officially been announced.
-
Tim Hortons' Roll Up To Win contest's 'technical error' leaves some Maritime customers feeling duped
Three Maritimers have been left with a bad taste in their mouths after Tim Hortons' Roll up To Win contest told them they won $10,000, when in fact, they had not.
-
'People are scared': N.S. medical clinic sits empty for two years
For two years the medical clinic in Clark’s Harbour, N.S., has been sitting empty.
Winnipeg
-
$3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized in Winnipeg; drugs woven in rugs
Ten people from Winnipeg have been arrested and charged following two drug trafficking investigations that resulted in $3.4 million worth of heroin and opium seized, some of which was hidden in rugs.
-
Daylight saving time has ‘detrimental effects’ on heart health: researchers
This weekend marks the return to daylight saving time (DST) in Manitoba, but researchers at St. Boniface Hospital say the practice of setting our clocks ahead one hour in the spring and then back again in the fall is bad for your heart.
-
Blowing snow forecasted for parts of Manitoba
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is monitoring a system that could bring periods of blowing snow to parts of southern Manitoba in the coming days.
Calgary
-
Snowstorm ahead? Special weather statement in effect in southern Alberta
Residents in southern Alberta could be in for some rough weather for Friday.
-
Suspect sought in Calgary Central Library attack that left senior unconscious
The Calgary Police Service has released surveillance images of the suspect in an attack on a senior at the Calgary Central Library.
-
Suspected northeast road rage shooting sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a person was shot Wednesday night in what they believe to be a road rage incident.
Edmonton
-
LIVE @ 1
LIVE @ 1 | Second child rescued from sexual abuse in Edmonton-area exploitation investigation
A second young child has been rescued from alleged sexual abuse by a parent in the Edmonton area, the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALERT) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) team says.
-
'We're a different team': New-look Oilers aim for revenge against juggernaut Boston team
Sure the Bruins beat them just 10 days ago, but the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers feels his team is even better ahead of a Thursday rematch in Boston.
-
111 Avenue apartment fire caused $1M in damages: officials
A recent fire at an 111 Avenue apartment building caused $1 million in damages.
Vancouver
-
Suspect in random bear spray attack in New Westminster at large: police
The suspect in an early morning bear spray attack in New Westminster Monday is at large, and police believe the public can help find him.
-
Man wanted on 32 separate charges may be in B.C.'s Interior, RCMP say
Mounties are on the lookout for a B.C. man who is wanted on dozens of charges, including aggravated assault, firearms offences, and forcible confinement.
-
B.C. Civil Liberties Association revokes award granted to Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond
Another award has been stripped from Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, the former judge, law professor and British Columbia representative for children and youth whose claims of Indigenous ancestry have been discredited.