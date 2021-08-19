Timeline: Every shooting in Waterloo Region so far this year
As of Aug. 19, there have been 13 shootings in Waterloo Region.
The summer months of July and August saw a sharp uptick in gun violence. Mid-August, Waterloo regional police Chief Bryan Larkin issued a public statement about the shootings.
At that time, 12 shootings had been confirmed and five people had been injured. Three of the cases have been solved, Larkin’s message said.
Larkin said several of the investigations were "multi-jurisdictional with elements of organized crime and street gang involvement."
Here are all of the confirmed shootings so far this year in Waterloo Region.
JAN. 11: Lancaster Street West, Kitchener
Waterloo regional police logged the region's first shooting incident on Jan. 11.
MARCH 23: Country Hill Drive, Kitchener
Gunfire was reported near a housing complex at 90 Country Hill Dr. just before 1 a.m.
APRIL 5: Northumberland Street, North Dumfries
Waterloo regional police reported the region's third shooting incident on April 5.
APRIL 22: Overlea Drive, Kitchener
Three men were hospitalized following a shooting around 9:30 p.m.
MAY 22: Lester Street, Waterloo
A shooting happened around 9 a.m. on Lester Street. Two people, a 41-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman were injured.
JULY 26: Rutherford Drive, Kitchener
There was a large police presence near a townhouse complex on Rutherford Drive around 8 p.m. on July 26 for reports of shots fired. Police did not report any injuries.
JULY 28: Ingleside Drive, Kitchener
Two people were arrested following a shooting around 2:40 p.m. in the area of Ingleside Drive. Two people were hospitalized with injuries. The incident marked the second shooting in a three-day period and the region's seventh overall of 2021.
AUG 1: Haddington Street, Cambridge
Bullet holes were discovered in the garage door window of a local mechanic shop on Aug. 3. Video surveillance footage and witness reports allowed police to determine the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Aug. 1. Police said no one was injured.
AUG. 3: Spadina Road West, Kitchener
A 36-year-old man was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting near St. Mary's General Hospital. Three suspects were involved in the incident.
AUG. 8: South Street, Cambridge
The region's 10th shooting happened on South Street in Cambridge. It was believed to have happened overnight, but was not reported until around 10:30 a.m. when residents noticed damage to a home.
AUG. 14: Avalon Place, Kitchener and Bridgeport Road, Waterloo
Waterloo Region logged two shooting incidents on Aug. 14, the 11th and 12th of the year respectively.
Officials said the first shooting involving two vehicles happened around 3:50 p.m. in the southbound lane of Hwy. 85 between Lancaster and Guelph Streets. Police say the two vehicles then went to Avalon Place in Kitchener where multiple shots were fired.
A 23-year-old man was injured.
AUG. 19: Highland Road, Kitchener
A suspected allegedly shot a gun at two people in a vehicle parked at a Kitchener convenience store around 2:45 a.m. No one was injured in the incident, according to police.
