KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police continue to investigate after reports of shots fired brought a large police presence to a Kitchener neighbourhood on Monday night.

Police tweeted about the incident around 8:20 p.m. Monday, saying officers were on scene near the area of Kinzie Avenue and Thaler Avenue.

On Tuesday morning, they said they were called to the area around 7:40 p.m. Police said the people had fled the area before they arrived, adding they found evidence that a firearm was discharged.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time, officials said.

Officers taped off a parking lot of a nearby townhouse complex on Rutherford Drive and canvassed the area with the canine unit.

People who live near the scene told CTV News they were shaken after hearing gun shots.

“We just heard two gun shots so we rush over to the main floor and we just saw a bunch of cars pulling out. It was very interesting. it never happened here before,” said Lebrac Rueda who lives nearby the scene.

“I heard three or four shots of fire, so we thought there was a motorcycle outside maybe but then a couple minutes later we saw police,” another resident said.

The forensics unit waas also on scene, as detectives took photographs and collected evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.