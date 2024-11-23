Kitchener auto repair shop hosts fundraiser for children with disabilities, joined by hockey legend Wendel Clark

Supporting a good cause just got a bit more exciting for local hockey fans.

All Automotive, an auto repair shop based in Kitchener, held a special fundraiser Saturday for Easter Seals, an organization dedicated to helping children and youth with physical disabilities.

The event drew a crowd—not just for the cause but also for the appearance of a Toronto Maple Leafs legend.

"The Easter Seals, we've been a part of it forever, probably 15 or so years and just a bunch of alumni," Clark told CTV News. "We do a lot of different events, probably 9 or 10 events in Ontario every year, where you're raising money for kids that need help and families in need of help, giving them hopefully a little more normalcy in life and helping raise money so the families can afford to do things with their kids."

All Automotive has been a staple in the community for years, but over the weekend they shifted gears to focus on charity.

Event sign of Easter Seals fundraiser with Wendel Clark in attendance, Nov. 23 (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News).

"Today's event is really to bring awareness to the brand and piggyback off of a fun fundraiser that Wendel has done for years with the Easter Seals of Ontario and collecting donations for that," said owner, Dave Wood.

Wood and Clark first met years ago when Clark was an ambassador for Wood's previous brand.

"We had him come out to a couple events for fundraisers and brand awareness back then...and he and I hit it off and became friends and we stay in touch and we have him out every year or two years to help bring brand awareness and raise some funds for charities," explained Wood.

Fans young and old lined up to meet Wendel Clark, the former captain of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Known for his grit and determination on the ice, Clark took time to chat, sign autographs and encourage the community to support this important cause.

Former Leafs captain Wendel Clark meets fans at fundraiser for Easter Seals, Nov. 23 (Hannah Schmidt/CTV News)

"We came out to meet my childhood hero, Wendel Clark, and I brought my son, Wendel, who we named after him," said local Kitchener resident, Brad Schafer. "So, we're pretty happy to be here. A small community where I'm from, it's a big thing that they've raised lots of money for stuff, so we appreciate everyone here. It's a good turnout as well."

"[It's] a great way to get people to help out. Every donation counts, whether it's one dollar or one hundred dollars, it makes a difference," said Toronto Maple Leafs fan, Damien Wronski.

The event raised just over $1,000 for Easter Seals, with all proceeds going to support essential programs and services.

"The greatest thing about getting out in communities in Ontario everywhere is [that] we're walking into a Leaf country and hockey country," said Clark. "Anytime we can get out and talk hockey and help give back and meet the fans, it's awesome."