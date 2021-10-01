Police investigating shooting incident near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard

Kitchener -

Police are investigating after a shooting incident near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener.

Waterloo regional police said the incident happened around 4:45 p.m. Friday.

According to a release, a youth was arrested in relation to the incident and is facing weapons-related charges.

Police said there were no physical injuries reported.

Around 5:30 p.m., multiple police cruisers were on scene at Queen's Boulevard and Elm Ridge Drive. Police tape and a police vehicle could also be seen by a store at a nearby shopping plaza on Queen's Boulevard.

The investigation into the shooting incident remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.