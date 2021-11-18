16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Huber Street shooting
Waterloo regional police investigate on Huber Street in Kitchener after reported shooting. (Colton Wiens / CTV News) (Nov.14, 2021)
KITCHENER -
Waterloo regional police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old with attempted murder in relation to a shooting in Kitchener over the weekend.
Officers were called to the area of Huber Street on Nov. 13 for reports of shots fired.
A 17-year-old male was found with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.
A 16-year-old male went to hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound. Police said, after further investigation, it was determined this male was the suspect in the shooting.
The teen was charged with attempted murder, breaching probation and other weapons-related offences.
He was held for a bail hearing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.