16-year-old charged with attempted murder in Huber Street shooting

Waterloo regional police investigate on Huber Street in Kitchener after reported shooting. (Colton Wiens / CTV News) (Nov.14, 2021) Waterloo regional police investigate on Huber Street in Kitchener after reported shooting. (Colton Wiens / CTV News) (Nov.14, 2021)

Kitchener Top Stories