KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police say they're performing an investigation in Cambridge after they determined shots were fired over the weekend.

In a tweet on Thursday, police said people should expect an increased police presence in the area of Thunderbird Drive and Mercer Road.

According to the tweet, the shots were fired in the area on Aug. 1 around 10 p.m.

Police said they received a report about damage to a garage window at a business located on Haddington Street on Aug. 3.

Through further investigation, including video surveillance and talking to witnesses, police confirmed the hole was caused by a bullet.

Police also received a call around the same time on Aug. 1 about the sound of shots or fireworks in the area of Mercer Road and Thunderbird Drive. Police said they believe the incidents are connected.

No one was injured.

There will be a command post set up throughout Thursday while police canvas the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.