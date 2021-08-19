Shots allegedly fired at vehicle parked at Kitchener convenience store: WRPS

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are investigating after someone allegedly shot a gun at two people in a vehicle parked at a Kitchener convenience store early Thursday morning.

The incident happened in a parking lot in the area of Highland Road and Westmount Road around 2:45 a.m.

No one was injured in the incident, according to police.

The suspect is described as a Black man who was wearing all dark clothing. He was seen fleeing the scene in a grey vehicle that was waiting nearby, police said.

There will be an increased police presence in the area Thursday while officers investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.