KITCHENER -- Waterloo regional police are conducting an investigation into reports of a shooting at a Cambridge residence.

Officials tweeted that there would be a police presence in the area of South Street around 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

They say damage was found at a residence that is believed to have been caused by a bullet.

The shooting is believed to have happened sometime overnight.

There is no word yet on if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police Service.