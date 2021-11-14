Teenagers hospitalized after reports of shooting in Kitchener

KITCHENER -

Waterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kitchener Saturday night.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Huber Street just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot injuries at the scene. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police they say they were contacted shortly after when a 16-year-old male from Kitchener went to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. He was treated and later released.

An increased police presence is expected in the area as they investigate.

Officials say they’re still looking for who is responsible of what they believe to be a targeted incident.

“At this point we have no suspect information. It’s very early in the investigation. Whoever is responsible is outstanding and as soon as we have information that is necessary to ensure public safety, we’ll be sure to release that,” said WRPS Superintendent Eugene Fenton.

People are being asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.