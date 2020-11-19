KITCHENER -- The three Walmart locations in Waterloo Region that had to close due to fires, which are under investigation as arson, have now reopened.

The Sunrise Shopping Centre location in Kitchener opened its doors again on Thursday, nearly one month after the incident left the store with heavy damage.

Fires started in the toilet and paper towel sections at Walmarts on Bridgeport Plaza in Waterloo and River Road in Kitchener the same night. Both of these locations have also reopened.

The total damage caused by the fires has been pegged at around $12 million.

A 21-year-old man from Paris Ont. and a youth have been charged in connection to the incidents.

The two were released on bail in late October following their arrest as their case makes its way through the courts.

The Sunrise Centre Walmart was not fully stocked upon its reopening, as was the case with the two other locations, but one customer tells CTV News they’re just happy the store is back in business.

“I live by and I have to travel to go to the other Walmarts, so to have it back open is brilliant,” said Michelle Brunt. “I’ve been checking the website every week, and I checked it last night and saw it’s open today, so happy days.”