KITCHENER -- Two people are facing a number of charges after allegedly setting fires in three Walmart locations in Kitchener and Waterloo.

Regional police said tips from the public led to the arrests on Saturday night.

The cleanup continues at the three stores, where the fires caused a combined $12 million in damage.

A 21-year-old Paris, Ont., man was arrested and charged this weekend, along with a youth who can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Court documents identify the Paris man as Ramlengun Permauloo. He's been charged with arson, disregard for human life and false alarm – fire.

Paper towels at each of the three Walmart locations were deliberately set on fire last week. Police also believe the suspects pulled fire alarms at two other retail stores in Cambridge and Brantford.

In a statement, Walmart Canada said it was aware of the arrests, adding that the company was doing all it can to reopen.

"We need to ensure the store is safe and up to the standards our Kitchener and Waterloo customers expect and deserve," the company said.

"There are no specific target reopening dates at this point."

Police have indicated that there may be more charges coming.

Permauloo was released on bail, with his next court appearance set for November.