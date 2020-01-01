Videographer

Zayn Jinah joined CTV News Kitchener as a Videographer in January 2019.

Born and raised in Toronto, he started his career in broadcast journalism as an intern with CTV News Channel as a chase producer.

After graduating Ryerson University’s RTA Program in 2014, he joined CTV Lethbridge in December 2017.

For a year, Zayn connected with people living in Southern Alberta, covering local stories about city, the on-going drug crisis, impacts by trade wars and weather on Southern Alberta’s agricultural economy, and the wildfire evacuation alerts for Waterton Lakes National Parks, which received national attention.

Now, back in Ontario and closer to home, Zayn covers all things Waterloo Region and the surrounding areas.