Third man charged in connection to Kitchener shooting

Waterloo regional police have arrested another man in connection to a shooting investigation in Kitchener that injured a 35-year-old man in April.

On April 30, a passerby found a 35-year-old man with a gunshot wound in a wooded area around Green Valley Drive. He was then airlifted to a hospital outside the region with what police described as serious injuries.

Since then, three men have been charged.

On Thursday, police arrested and charged a 40-year-old Kitchener man with accessory after the fact - attempted murder. Police said he is held in police custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Earlier this month, police arrested and charged Justin Orr, 36, with attempted murder, failing to comply with judicial release and possession of a firearm contrary to prohibition order.

Orr’s arrest came after a Canada-wide warrant, where he was considered armed and dangerous by police.

The first arrest was May 28, when police charged a 39-year-old man with accessory after the fact in connection to the shooting.